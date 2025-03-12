Delhi's Most Anticipated Holi & Comedy Festival is Back : Made In India Fest 2025 is here

New Delhi [India], March 12: The Made In India Fest, one of India's largest and most exciting celebrations of Holi and comedy, is all set to bring a sensational two-day experience to Delhi. This grand festival will take place on March 14th and 15th, 2025, at Gate 14, JLN Stadium, New Delhi, and promises an unforgettable mix of music, comedy, vibrant Holi traditions, and much more.

A Lineup That Will Leave You Spellbound Made In India Fest is known for its incredible performances, and this year's edition is no exception. The festival will feature some of the biggest names in the Indian entertainment industry, including renowned singers, top-tier comedians, and live music performances that will keep attendees on their feet. Day 1 Highlights:

*B Praak - The voice behind some of Bollywood's most emotional songs, including "Teri Mitti" and "Mann Bharrya," will captivate the audience with his heartfelt performances.

*Skopos - A rising star in the electronic music scene, Skopos is sure to set the stage on fire.

*DJ BeatCrush - Get ready to dance to the electrifying beats of DJ BeatCrush, the crowd favorite.

*Brij Ki Holi Performance - A special Holi-themed performance that celebrates the vibrant cultural traditions of India, featuring stunning choreography and a splash of colors. Day 2 Highlights:

*Singers:

*Parmish Verma - The popular Punjabi singer brings his energetic hits to the stage.

*Gurnazar - Known for his soulful and soothing music, Gurnazar's performance will be an experience to remember.

*Comedians:

*Enjoy rib-tickling performances from comedy stars such as Harsh Gujral, Ravi Gupta, Gaurav Kapoor, Gurleen Pannu, Madhur Virli, Kaustubh Agarwal, Onkar Yadav, and Shreya Priyam, who will have you laughing non-stop throughout the day.

*Influencer Meet & Greets - A unique opportunity to meet your favorite social media influencers and stars in person.

*Emcee: The dynamic Almost Ayush will keep the event lively and interactive, ensuring that the audience remains engaged throughout both days. Experience the Ultimate Holi Celebration Made In India Fest is more than just a music and comedy event. It is a complete celebration of the Holi festival, offering:

*Authentic Holi Cuisine from various parts of India.

*Festive Drinks that bring the spirit of Holi alive.

*Colorful Setups perfect for photo opportunities and social media moments.

*A safe, high-energy environment, making it the ideal place for friends and families to celebrate together. Event Details:

*Dates: 14th - 15th March 2025

*Venue: Gate 14, JLN Stadium, New Delhi

*Tickets: Available for purchase on BookMyShow Event Partners:

The Made In India Fest is co-powered by Kingfisher Premium Packaged Drinking Water and Celebration Partner Magic Moments. It is supported by HELL ENERGY (Energy Drink Partner), Chemist at Play (Skincare Partner), PartySmart (Anti-Hangover Partner), and Lifelong (Associate Sponsor), Bella Vita (Shower Gel Partner), Boho Whisky (Vibe Partner), RedFM (Radio Partner), BigMuscles Nutrition (Nutrition Partner). The festival promises to be a perfect mix of music, comedy, cultural celebration, and pure festive madness. So, don't miss out on the chance to be a part of India's most anticipated festival of the year. Book your tickets now and join the ultimate Holi celebration in New Delhi! Stay connected and get all the event updates by following @madeinindiafest on Instagram.

About Made in India Fest:

The Made in India Fest is India's premier festival that combines music, comedy, and the vibrancy of Indian festivals, particularly Holi. The event brings together top artists, comedians, and cultural performances to create an unforgettable experience for attendees. With a focus on entertainment, food, and community, Made in India Fest is more than just a festival; it's a celebration of Indian culture and spirit.

