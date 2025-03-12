A sport that has always been a fan favourite in India, Formula One is returning for its 2025 season. The F1 2025 season will kick start with the Australian GP commencing March 14 and will end with the Abu Dhabi GP on December 5. The upcoming season will see several faces switch loyalties, and few rookies step up to challenge veterans. The Formula 1 2025 season will mark the 75th anniversary of the F1 World Championship as well. F1 2025: India’s Kush Maini Named As Test and Reserve Driver for Alpine Formula One Team.

A total of 24 Grand Prix races will feature in the F1 2025 season, including six Formula One Sprint races, which will see drivers fight for the F1 Drivers' Championship and the F1 Constructors Championship in races spread across five continents. The F1 2025 season will feature many classic tracks, alongside newly-stylish circuits, which have attracted audiences in recent times.

Five-time Drivers' Championship winner Max Verstappen is the defending champion, while McLaren Mercedes are holders of the Constructors Championship. This season will see Verstappen get challenged by Hamilton, George Russell, Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc. Fans wondering how to watch live telecast and online streaming of Formula 1 2025 in India, can scroll below. Max Verstappen Bids for Fifth Title and Lewis Hamilton’s at Ferrari As F1 Prepares for Close Fight in 2025.

How To Watch Live Telecast of the Formula 1 2025 in India?

Unfortunately, in India due to a lack of a telecast partner, the Formula One 2025 season will not have any live telecast viewing options on television. Fans can read how to watch online viewing options for F1 2025 below.

How To Watch Live Streaming of Formula 1 2025 in India?

FanCode owns the online rights for Formula One in India and will provide live viewing options for the F1 2025 on its app and website, which will need a season pass worth INR 899 or a race weekend pass worth INR 99. Fans in India will have multiple language commentary available for the first-time, since F1 started broadcasting in the country.

