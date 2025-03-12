Mumbai, March 12: On Aditya Dhar’s 42nd birthday on Wednesday, his actress-wife Yami Gautam penned down a beautiful note for the “best husband and bestest papa”. Yami took to Instagram, where she shared two pictures. The first was of the couple smiling as they looked at the camera. The second was of the two praying at a temple. “Happy happy birthday to my (heart emoji),” she wrote as the caption.

Yami talked about his upcoming film “Dhurandhar” and wrote: “Waiting for the world to experience the magic you are about to spell on the big screen !!! “ Showering love on Aditya, Yami concluded: “To the man with the biggest heart, genius of a mind, best husband & bestest papa !!!! Happy birthday, Aditya.” Yami and Aditya's love story began during the 2019 film “Uri: The Surgical Strike”, where she played the role of Jasmine d' Almeida. The two got married in 2021. On 10 May 2024, the couple had their first child, a boy named Vedavid. Yami Gautam Opens Up on Her Bollywood Journey, Says 'goals Keep Changing'.

It was during the trailer launch of their film “Article 370”, when Aditya and Yami announced that they are set to welcome their first baby. Yami also flaunted her baby bump for the first time during the event. Talking about “Dhurandhar”, actor Ranveer Singh will portray Ajit Doval, India's top spy, who goes undercover in enemy territory to prevent a major crisis. The star-studded cast includes Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal.

Yami was last seen on the screen with Pratik Gandhi in “Dhoom Dhaam”. In a conversation with IANS, the actress opened up about her decision to turn down a big-budget film. Asked if she had ever turned down a major film for lack of a compelling script, Yami confirmed, “Yes.” However, she chose not to reveal the title of the project she had turned down. For the Longest Time, I Was Called Underrated, Says Yami Gautam Dhar.

Yami Gautami Wishes Aditya Dhar on 42nd Birthday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)

Reflecting on her decision-making process, Yami shared, “Every decision is a conscious one. Both personally and professionally, I value the time I get to spend on projects that truly resonate with me.” Gautam emphasized that it’s not about the scale of the film but about the work itself.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2025 04:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).