San Francisco [US], September 15 (ANI/PRNewswire): Demandbase, the Smarter GTM™ company for B2B brands, today announced it has opened a new office in Hyderabad, India, putting down further roots in the country. The Demandbase building is 11,500 square feet and seats 75 employees, with eight conference rooms and a prime location. Adjacent to the Inorbit Mall, the space is in the hub of the IT corridor, overlooking the famous Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge.

"We're grateful to already have strong traction in India, thanks to our global team and Demandbase India, and this is further proof of that," said Landon Pearson, Demandbase's chief people officer. "As B2B organizations recognize that Smarter GTM™ is essential for their survival today, they've come to see our go-to-market suite as indispensable. This has really accelerated our growth in India and around the world. As a result, we're thrilled to open this new office in Hyderabad and welcome new team members aboard."

In addition to India, Demandbase has established a wide global reach with locations in the U.S. and United Kingdom, along with high growth in Germany and Japan as well. In April of 2022, Demandbase conducted important research into account-based marketing and sales in Europe and was honored at the B2B Ignite London conference with several key awards, further cementing its international presence.

To view current job openings and learn more about the company's culture and benefits program, please visit demandbase.com/about-us/careers/.

Demandbase is Smarter GTM™ for B2B brands. We help marketing and sales teams spot the juiciest opportunities earlier and progress them faster by injecting Account Intelligence into every step of the buyer journey and orchestrating every action. For more information about Demandbase, visit www.demandbase.com.

