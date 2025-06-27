India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], June 27: Diamond Toons has launched a powerful new talking comic titled "Chacha Chaudhary - Har Ghar Jal, Sabka Haq" featuring India's iconic comic hero Chacha Chaudhary. The comic highlights the importance of water sustainability and conservation, as well as the government's vision to provide a piped water supply to every household in India through the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The unveiling of the comic book was graced by Shri C.R. Patil, Hon'ble Minister of Jal Shakti, Government of India, Shri Ashok K.K. Meena, Secretary, Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation (DDWS), Government of India and Shri Kamal Kishore Soan, Additional Secretary and Mission Director, Jal Jeevan Mission, Government of India. All dignitaries lauded the innovative approach of using comics as a medium to create awareness among the masses, especially children and youth.

To ensure maximum reach and inclusivity, "Chacha Chaudhary - Har Ghar Jal, Sabka Haq" will be available in multiple Indian languages, empowering readers from diverse linguistic backgrounds to connect with its important message. As per the comic storyline, Chacha Chaudhary will be appealing to citizens to become 'Water Warriors' and pledge to save every drop of water for our sustainable future. Diamond Toons has conceptualized and published this series of talking comics with titles - Water - Our Right, Value of Water, Water Management, Water Storage Campaign. Conservation of Water, Water Pollution, Save the Earth, Water is Life.

Shri C.R. Patil, Hon'ble Minister of Jal Shakti, said: "As water becomes more accessible in every home, our responsibility to conserve and protect it also increases. Not only adults but also children must understand the importance of water. Many organizations and institutions, including Diamond Toons through the famous comic character Chacha Chaudhary, have supported the Jal Jeevan Mission, making it popular among the masses. Their unique efforts are showcased in the book 'Chacha Chaudhary - Har Ghar Jal, Sabka Haq."

Shri Ashok K.K. Meena, Secretary, DDWS, Ministry of Jal Shakti, remarked: "It is necessary that the public, especially children, be made aware of the importance of water, its economic use, and the need for its conservation. Diamond Toons, through the respected comic character Chacha Chaudhary, has contributed in an impactful and educational way. This comic will inspire every woman, man, and child to become more responsible and aware of water conservation."

Shri Kamal Kishore Soan, Additional Secretary and Mission Director, Jal Jeevan Mission, shared: "This comic book is a creative and engaging tool to spread awareness about water-related issues. Through its illustrations and storytelling, it connects with young minds and helps them understand the seriousness of water conservation in an enjoyable format. It will serve as a meaningful addition to our awareness and outreach efforts under Jal Jeevan Mission."

'Talking Comics' has proven to be an effective and relatable medium to engage audiences of all ages across languages and demographics. Chacha Chaudhary, known for his quick wit and timeless wisdom, brings the subject of water sustainability alive through engaging stories that cover themes like water security, pollution, greywater reuse, rainwater harvesting, and community action.

Mr. Manish Verma, Director, Diamond Toons, shared:"Asserting that children are the most important stakeholders in bringing about change, it is our collective duty to impart to them the values of water sustainability and safety. Being the biggest influencer among kids and adults alike, Chacha Chaudhary is the perfect medium to outspread this knowledge and promote behavioural change. The comics will be distributed via our 360-degree distribution network involving print, school integration, library programs, animation, outdoor, digital, and social media."

The making of the comic was guided by Mentor Narender Kumar Verma, with advisory inputs from Dr. Syamal Kumar Sarkar, TERI, and Technical Advisor Dr. Ravindra Bohra. The comic's story, research, and community support were contributed by Amaara Verma and Abeer Verma, reflecting the growing involvement of young voices in shaping environmental awareness.

About Diamond Toons: Diamond Toons brings stories to life and is the most dynamic division of the iconic Diamond Group of Publications, with a bold vision to revolutionize how India experiences comics. Rooted in tradition but driven by innovation, Diamond Toons creates and publishes fresh, contemporary content that entertains, educates, and inspires readers across generations.

Diamond Toons is the proud publisher of legendary comic characters like Chacha Chaudhary, Sabu, Billoo, Pinki, Little Chanakya, Tinga Dojo, and Boxy, along with globally loved icons such as Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and Chhota Bheem. By blending fun, learning, and laughter, Diamond Toons brings timeless characters to life for every generation of readers.

