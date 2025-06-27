The wait is finally over and the excitement is all over! Amazon Prime Video has dropped the official teaser for the much-anticipated The Family Man Season 3 on June 27, and fans across the Internet are celebrating with heartfelt reactions and emotional messages. The action-thriller series, created by the dynamic duo Raj & DK under their D2R Films banner, stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role as the ever-complicated Srikant Tiwari. As soon as the teaser of The Family Man 3 was released, it ignited a wave of reactions online. Fans flooded the comment section with emotions ranging from joy to nostalgia to sheer thrill. ‘The Family Man Season 3’: Prime Video Unveils First Poster Featuring Manoj Bajpayee, Teases High-Stakes Action and Emotional Drama (See Poster).

Fans React to 'The Family Man Season 3' Teaser

“Finally, The Family Man is back,” one fan commented, echoing the sentiments of many who have been counting down the days since Season 2 ended. Another user simply put it as, “Thriller is back,” while one more couldn’t hold back their emotions, writing, “Most awaited web series.” Some fans couldn’t help but revisit their favorite moments from the show’s earlier seasons. One user wrote, “I still get a thrill from watching Samantha as Raji’s cutzz,” fondly recalling Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s unforgettable role as the strong antagonist in Season 2. Clearly, the show has left a lasting mark on viewers' hearts.

Prime Video Drops Official Teaser of ‘The Family Man Season 3’ – See Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Fans Floods Comments Section With Reactions to 'The Family Man 3' Teaser - See Posts:

Fans Reactions (Photo Credit: Instagram / @primevideoin)

But that wasn’t all. The teaser also introduced new power-packed additions to the cast—most notably, the brilliant Jaideep Ahlawat. Known for his intense performances and commanding presence, Jaideep’s entry has sparked next-level excitement. “Sir Jaideep Ahlawat,” wrote a user with a salute of emojis. “Jaideep My Man I See You,” another fan excitedly chimed in. One comment truly captured the mood: “Man... I can’t ask for more… Acting ka Bhaukal.” And it doesn’t stop there. Fans of Manoj Bajpayee, who has effortlessly balanced the role of a spy and a family man in the much loved series, expressed their joy at seeing their beloved Srikant Tiwari back in action. ‘The Family Man 3’: Manoj Bajpayee Wraps Up Shooting for Upcoming Action-Thriller Series, Says ‘Aur Thoda Intezar.’

Prime Video Shares Poster of Series ‘The Family Man Season 3’ – See Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

‘The Family Man Season 3’ All Set To Raise the Bar

With new threats, The Family Man Season 3 promises an even bigger storm than before. The upcoming season is written by Raj, DK and Suman Kumar, with dialogues by Sumit Arora.

‘The Family Man Season 3’ Release Date and Cast.

Joining Raj & DK in the director's seat this time are Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth. Alongside Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari and Jaideep Ahlawat, the cast will feature Nimrat Kaur as a formidable opponent, along with returning stars Priyamani (Suchitra Tiwari), Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade), Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari), and Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari). Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who played Raji, is also likely to return in the third season of The Family Man.

The Family Man Season 3 is expected to release later this year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2025 07:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).