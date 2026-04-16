DIGIXX Summit and Awards 2026 Marks Its 10th Edition, Set to Spotlight India's Digital Power Shift on April 17 in New Delhi

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 16: One of India's most influential platforms celebrating excellence in digital marketing, media, and technology, DIGIXX Summit & Awards 2026 is all set to host its landmark 10th edition on April 17, 2026, at Holiday Inn, Aerocity, New Delhi.

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Introduced by Adgully in 2017 with the aim of decoding and celebrating India's rapidly evolving digital ecosystem, DIGIXX has grown into a powerful platform that brings together the ideas, innovations, and leaders shaping the country's digital future.

This milestone edition will be centered around the theme: "Driving India's Digital Future: Harnessing New Power Centres" exploring how emerging platforms, data-driven ecosystems, and evolving consumer dynamics are redefining the future of digital in India.

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Over the years, DIGIXX has established itself as a premier platform bringing together top industry leaders, marketers, innovators, and decision-makers. The 2026 edition promises a compelling lineup of keynote sessions, insightful panel discussions, and engaging fireside chats, offering actionable perspectives on the forces shaping India's digital landscape.

The event will culminate with the prestigious DIGIXX Awards 2026, recognizing excellence and innovation across digital marketing, advertising, data, and technology.Bijoya Ghosh, Founder & CEO, Adgully, said:

"As we mark the 10th edition of DIGIXX, it's a moment to reflect on how far India's digital ecosystem has come and where it is headed. Today, the power centers of digital are rapidly evolving, from platforms and data to creators and communities. With this year's theme, we aim to spark meaningful conversations around these shifts, while bringing together leaders who are shaping the future of digital in India with innovation, responsibility, and impact."

The event will feature an impressive lineup of speakers from across industries, including:

- Cam Dinnie, APAC Director Strategy, Kargo APAC- Himanshu Pandey, Founder & CEO, Segumento- Narayan Devanathan, President & Chief Strategy Officer, South Asia, dentsu- Ramsai Panchapakesan, President - Investments and Partnerships, Havas Media Group- Satya Raghavan, Director Marketing, Google- Rithish Kumar, Co-Founder, Pee Safe- Saurabh Munjal, Co-Founder & CEO, Archian Foods Private Limited (Lahori Zeera)- Akhil Nair, Founder & CEO, BigTrunk Communication- Hiren Shah, Founder & Managing Director, Vertoz

View full list of speakers

DIGIXX Summit & Awards 2026 is presented by Segumento as the Presenting Partner and co-powered by Amazon MX Player and Kargo. The event is supported by Apptrove, Fuzion PR, Hybrid, MiQ, and Sakal Media Group as Gold Partners, while Consumer.ai, NVECTA, and Vertoz join as Silver Partners. Teamology comes on board as the Communication Partner, Asian Institute of Event Management as the Community Partner, and Rawbare as the Lifestyle Partner.

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About DIGIXX: DIGIXX is Adgully's flagship platform celebrating innovation and excellence in the digital ecosystem. It brings together leaders, marketers, and tech experts to decode emerging trends, share insights, and recognize groundbreaking work shaping the future of digital in India.

About AdgullyAdgully is a one-stop destination for up-to-date news on the business of media, marketing, advertising, and entertainment. The portal covers the entire gamut of the ecosystem with exclusive stories, incisive analysis, interviews, and reports. Adgully was founded in 2009 and has been successful in establishing a foothold in the online space with a legacy of high-impact events like DIGIXX, SCREENXX, DATAMATIXX, IMAGEXX, MOBEXX and nationwide editions of CMO's Charcha in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and Kolkata.

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