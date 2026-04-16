Samsung has reportedly commenced internal testing for its next-generation software interface, One UI 9, even as the current One UI 8.5 rollout continues for a limited number of devices. Based on Android 17, the upcoming software is expected to debut alongside the Galaxy S26 series, with leaks suggesting a focus on smoother system animations, enhanced home screen widgets, and a revamped browsing experience.

Mumbai, April 16: While Samsung is still refining its current software cycle, the company’s development team has already moved toward the next major milestone. One UI 9 represents Samsung's future vision for its mobile ecosystem, aiming to streamline system settings and improve the "Now Bar" functionality. Although an official announcement is likely reserved for the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) in late 2026, early reports indicate that testing is already underway on upcoming flagship hardware.

The transition to One UI 9 will be a significant one, as it will align with the core features of Android 17. Industry insiders suggest that the stable version will only begin its broad rollout once the One UI 8.5 distribution is fully completed across older flagship and mid-range models.

One UI 9 Expected Features and Performance Enhancements

Early leaks regarding One UI 9 point toward a more fluid user interface. Improvements are expected in the overall "velocity" of the system, specifically targeting the transition between apps and the responsiveness of the settings menu. Samsung is also reportedly working on an upgraded "Now Bar" and more interactive home screen widgets to provide users with quicker access to essential information.

Another area of focus appears to be the web browsing experience through Samsung Internet, which may receive specific optimisations for the new software version. These changes are intended to provide a more cohesive experience across the Galaxy S and Galaxy Z series devices.

One UI 9 Eligibility for Galaxy S and Z Series

Based on Samsung’s established update policy—which promises up to seven years of support for newer models—a tentative list of eligible devices has been compiled. For the flagship Galaxy S series, the update is expected to reach all models from the Galaxy S23 through to the unreleased Galaxy S26. This includes the Plus, Ultra, and FE variants within these generations.

The foldable segment, including the Galaxy Z Fold 5, 6, and 7, along with the Z Flip 5, 6, and 7 series, is also slated for the upgrade. Newer additions like the rumored Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE are expected to ship with or quickly receive this software as well.

One UI 9 Support for Galaxy A Series and Tablets

The mid-range Galaxy A series remains a key part of Samsung’s update strategy. Devices such as the Galaxy A54, A55, and the upcoming A56 and A57 5G are expected to be eligible for One UI 9. The list also extends to more affordable models like the A34, A35, and A36, ensuring that a wide demographic of users has access to the latest security and interface features.

In the tablet category, the Galaxy Tab S9 and S10 series, including their FE and Lite counterparts, are anticipated to receive the update. Support is also expected for the Galaxy Tab S11 series and ruggedised models like the Tab Active 5. While these lists are based on current manufacturer commitments, Samsung has not yet officially confirmed the final roster of supported hardware.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Android Authority), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2026 01:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).