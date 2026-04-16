The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has expanded a key facility enabling subscribers to remove incorrect Member IDs (MIDs) linked to their Universal Account Number (UAN). The updated rule, announced in a circular dated April 13, 2026, aims to help employees correct errors arising from duplicate or wrongly created provident fund accounts.

The move comes as part of EPFO’s efforts to streamline account management and reduce discrepancies in employee provident fund records. Notably, the revised provision now allows delinking even in cases where contributions have already been made under incorrect Member IDs, subject to certain conditions.

What Has Changed in the New Rule

Earlier, EPFO allowed delinking of Member IDs only in limited scenarios. The new guidelines broaden the scope by permitting removal of incorrect MIDs even if they have recorded contributions.

However, restrictions remain. Delinking will not be allowed if claims linked to that Member ID have already been processed, settled, or are pending. Additionally, accounts that have received contributions more than six times are not eligible for delinking under the current rule.

EPFO has indicated that separate instructions will be issued regarding the handling of funds in such accounts, including possible transfer to designated reserve funds.

How the Delinking Process Works

Members can initiate the process through the EPFO portal by logging in with their UAN credentials. Once logged in, they can review their service history to identify all linked Member IDs.

If an incorrect or duplicate ID is found, the member can submit a delinking request online. This request is then forwarded to the employer for verification and approval. If the employer approves the request and contributions have been made no more than twice, the delinking can be processed at the employer level.

What If the Employer Rejects the Request

In cases where the employer rejects the request or fails to respond within two weeks, the matter is escalated to the EPFO Regional Office. This step also applies where contributions have been made more than twice but up to six times.

The Regional Office conducts a detailed review before forwarding the case to senior officials for a final decision, ensuring that reasons for approval or rejection are formally recorded.

Understanding UAN and Member IDs

The Universal Account Number is a unique 12-digit identifier assigned to each EPFO member, linking multiple provident fund accounts across different employers.

Member IDs, on the other hand, are generated by employers for each employment period. Multiple IDs can sometimes be linked to a single UAN due to job changes or administrative errors, leading to confusion in tracking contributions.

The revised rule is expected to simplify provident fund management by allowing employees to correct duplicate or erroneous records more easily. It also helps ensure that contributions are accurately mapped to the correct employment history. EPFO has said further clarity will be provided soon on how balances from delinked accounts will be treated, including transfer mechanisms.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2026 01:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).