Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12 (ANI): Infrastructure major Dilip Buildcon said on Friday its profit after tax for the quarter ended December 2020 was lower by 12.7 per cent at Rs 111 crore as against Rs 127 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year.

This was despite 3.5 per cent increase in revenue of Rs 2,473 crore as compared to Rs 2,389 crore in Q3 FY20. Operating expenses went up by 5 per cent to Rs 2,059 crore from Rs 1,961 crore in the same period.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY21 were Rs 8.12 as against Rs 9.28 in Q3 FY20.

Q3 FY21 revenue from the roads, special bridges and tunnels segment decreased by 6 per cent to Rs 1,918 crore as compared to Rs 2,040 crore while the irrigation segment recorded a revenue of Rs 199 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The metros and airports segment recorded a revenue of Rs 132 crore in Q3 FY21. The revenue from mining segment decreased by 19 per cent to Rs 197 crore as compared to Rs 245 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year.

The company's net order book as on December 31, 2020 stood at Rs 26,141 crore with 44 per cent of it constituted by roads and highways projects.

Bhopal-based Dilip Buildcon is a full-service infrastructure company with construction capabilities in roads and bridges, mining, water sanitation, sewage, dams, irrigation, industrial, commercial and residential buildings with a presence in over 19 states.

It is the largest owner of construction equipment with 12,903 vehicles and an employee base of 37,793. (ANI)

