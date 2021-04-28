New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI/The PRTree): In these challenging times of the COVID-19 crisis, humanity has come together. The people across the globe are leaving no stone unturned and are being the backbone of each other. Very few people have taken a stand, and are going all their way out to help those in need. One of the respectable names from the political circuit and a humble being from the Maldhari community named Dinesh Desai has been a saviour in such dire times. He is the president of Maldhari Sena Gujarat and is in charge of Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Patan district.

Hailing from Kalol, Gujarat, Desai feels that the second wave of COVID-19 has disrupted everything, "It is more dangerous than last year. All we have to do is to take precautions and be safe, Wear masks all the time and make sure to use hand sanitiser in any given condition.", quoted Dinesh. Uplifting the morale of the society and encouraging everyone, Dinesh Desai has often led distribution drives and has been offering food and essential services to the people.

Recently, the politician and social worker along with the president of Gujarat's BJP Yuva Morcha, Prashant Korat distributed 20,000 face masks and around 1000 hand sanitizers to the people in his area. Speaking about this ongoing battle with the deadly virus, Dinesh said, "We all need to stay united and stand for each other. All that matters is the support of one another. With consistent efforts and safety precautions, we all can overcome this deadly virus. Ironically, we all need to be negative with a positive mindset. I am sure India will defeat coronavirus if we take necessary steps."

Besides donating face masks and hand sanitizers, the social worker is also being instrumental in arranging for beds and oxygen cylinders. His vision is to not only uplift the Maldhari society but also encourage unity among the countrymen. He believes that only staying united can help everyone in overcoming the pandemic. Irrespective of any prejudices, this visionary man is going miles and is serving his countrymen in any capacity. With his commendable work, Dinesh Desai is truly an epitome of inspiration who has been trying his best in restoring humanity over anything.

