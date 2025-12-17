PNN

Brisbane (Queensland) [Australia], December 17: Prosya, the Brisbane-based production company behind the independent feature film Romancing Sydney, is pleased to announce that the film is now available for digital streaming. This release follows positive engagement at several Indian film festivals, including recent showcases at the Mumbai Chapter of the Jagran Film Festival. The film plays at the Chennai Film Festival on December 18, 2025. The film is also in the Official Selection at the Chambal Film Festival and the New Delhi Film Festival.

Directed by Anmol Mishra, Romancing Sydney is an 83-minute romantic drama that explores the complexities of modern love and human connection through a series of intertwined narratives set against the backdrop of Sydney, Australia.

The film blends Western narrative styles with culturally familiar elements, notably its use of expressive, fantasy-like dance sequences (salsa, ballroom, contemporary, waltz) designed to convey character emotions. The original trailer has no dialogue, just dance, music and montage.

"The heart of storytelling beats universally, but the rhythm often changes. We were conscious of creating a universal story, but I drew significant inspiration from Indian cinema and the powerful way Bollywood uses dance to express characters' inner worlds," said Director Anmol Mishra. "We hope that the depth of emotion conveyed through these artistic elements will resonate strongly with our audience in India, offering a fresh take on the classic romance genre."

Featuring veteran film and TV actors like Peter Hayes and Gabrielle Chan, the film brings diverse Australian talent to a global audience. The film also features the professional Ballet dancer, Connor Dowling in his debut acting venture. The narrative follows six individuals navigating their lives:

* George and Lilli: George works for Lilli, the bossy antique shop owner, while harboring a significant secret.

* Elisa and Sachin: A dancer facing visa issues finds an unexpected connection with Sachin, a naive employee in the antique shop, following a chance encounter.

* Zac and Alex: A couple dealing with the pressures of Zac coming out to his parents before their wedding.

The film's reception in India has been highlighted for its "captivating visuals and unique structure," with coverage at the Jagran Film Festival praising its immersive portrayal of the city and its focus on genuine human connection. One review noted the film features "true-to-life characters with whom everyone can either empathise or identify".

Romancing Sydney is available to stream globally on major digital platforms, including Amazon Video, Apple TV, and Google Movies.

