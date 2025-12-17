It is that time of the year when we analyse and list out the best and worst that Hindi cinema had to offer. In this special feature, we focus on the performances that impressed us in 2025. While the year was far from kind to Hindi cinema - with charm and innocence giving way to PR-driven narratives, polarising cinema being rewarded, and remakes and franchise obsession continuing unchecked - there were still actors who shone through. Year Ender 2025: From Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ to Dhanush’s ‘Tere Ishk Mein’, 11 Hindi Movies of the Year That Disappointed Us the Most!

Even in weak films, performances emerged that demanded attention. As we look back at the cinematic landscape of 2025, a few names stand tall - not merely for box office numbers, but for the emotional and psychological imprint they left on viewers. Superstars shed vanity for unglamorous roles, while indie actors seamlessly claimed mainstream space. The line between 'star' and 'actor' has rarely felt this fluid, or this exciting.

Whether it was Ranveer Singh redefining the spy genre in Dhurandhar or Sanya Malhotra’s silent rebellion in Mrs, these artists did not just perform - they inhabited characters that reflected our fears, contradictions and lived realities. Here are the performances that defined the year.

1. Shahid Kapoor – Deva

Shahid Kapoor in Deva

Deva may be a misguided remake that failed to understand why Mumbai Police worked - ironically directed by the same filmmaker - but Shahid Kapoor’s performance remains its strongest asset. Playing a morally ambiguous cop and a man forced to investigate his own past, Kapoor brings remarkable control and conviction to both shades of the character, making the film watchable despite its flaws.

2. Sanya Malhotra – Mrs

Sanya Malhotra in Mrs

Remakes rarely excite, but Arati Kadav’s reimagining of The Great Indian Kitchen works largely because of Sanya Malhotra’s restrained yet devastating performance. Still criminally underrated, Malhotra portrays her character’s slow suffocation with the precision of a pressure cooker building steam - quiet, measured and ultimately explosive.

3. Akshaye Khanna – Chhaava / Dhurandhar

Akshaye Khanna in Chhaava

What a year for Akshaye Khanna. Two performances, two blockbusters, and two chilling portrayals rooted in real-life figures. As Aurangzeb and Rehman Dakait, Khanna exudes menace of vastly different kinds. While prosthetics and makeup help, it is his internalisation of cruelty and control that is also evident in his body language, which makes both performances distinct and enduring.

4. Vineet Kumar Singh – Chhaava / Superboys of Malegaon / Nishaanchi

Vineet Kumar Singh in Superboys of Malegaon

If there is one actor 2025 collectively overlooked, it is Vineet Kumar Singh. His tragic portrayal of Kavi Kalash in Chhaava, especially in the third act, is heartbreakingly powerful. He is equally moving in Superboys of Malegaon, and his extended cameo as an ill-fated wrestler in Nishaanchi leaves a lasting impact. Sadly, he was underutilised in Tere Ishk Mein - a missed opportunity in an otherwise stellar year. ‘Superboys of Malegaon’ Movie Review: Reema Kagti’s Best Film Is a Heartwarming Underdog Triumph With Stellar Performances!

5. Abhishek Banerjee – Stolen

Abhishek Banerjee in Stolen

Has Abhishek Banerjee ever delivered a bad performance? In Stolen, he subtly charts the psychological transformation of a privileged man forced into a nightmare - moving from detachment to fear and finally grim resolve. It is a quietly impressive turn that reinforces Banerjee’s consistency as one of the finest actors working today.

6. Pankaj Tripathi – Metro… In Dino

Pankaj Tripathi in Metro… In Dino

Amid a mixed ensemble, Pankaj Tripathi emerges as the standout player of Anurag Basu’s interconnected film. He brings comic desperation to a morally complicated man - first as someone trapped in a forbidden situation, then as a husband fighting to reclaim his marriage at the cost of self-respect. It is one of his more engaging performances in recent times.

7. Siddhant Chaturvedi – Dhadak 2

Siddhant Chaturvedi in Dhadak 2

Casting controversies aside, Siddhant Chaturvedi delivers a nuanced and committed performance. His restraint in the first half contrasts effectively with the quiet resilience he brings later. Sadly, despite strong reviews, the film failed to find an audience - an unfortunate fate for a sincere performance.

8. Monika Panwar – Nishaanchi

Monika Panwar in Nishaanchi

Monika Panwar had a quietly impressive year, what with strong showings in Nishaanchi movies and the Khauf series. Nishaanchi showcased her ability to convey plenty of fiery emotional depth, even if it feels odd seeing her play mother to an actor who is her age peer. She brings vulnerability and inner strength to her role, grounding the film’s emotional chaos and emerging as a performer to watch.

9. Aishwary Thackeray – Nishaanchi

Aishwary Thackeray in Nishaanchi

Few expected Bal Thackeray’s grandson to debut with such assurance. Aishwary Thackeray takes on the challenge of playing diametrically opposite twins in Anurag Kashyap’s two-part saga and rises to the occasion. His portrayal of the magnetic, flamboyant Babloo and the meek Dabloo is confident, controlled and surprisingly accomplished.

10. Ishaan Khatter – Homebound

Ishaan Khatter in Homebound

Neeraj Ghaywan’s film boasts several strong performances, but Ishaan Khatter’s stands out. His character’s quiet anguish, simmering resentment and eventual emotional breakdowns feel painfully real. Khatter once again proves he deserves far more recognition than he currently receives. ‘Homebound’ Movie Review: Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa Are Incredible in Neeraj Ghaywan’s Heart-Wrenching Portrait of Friendship and Survival.

11. Jitendra Kumar – Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas

Jitendra Kumar in Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas

Who would have thought TVF’s beloved Jeetu Bhaiyya could be so creepy? Jitendra Kumar delivers a chilling, against-type performance as a predator cloaked in calmness. Once the mask slips, his understated menace becomes deeply unsettling - one of the year’s biggest surprises.

12. Yami Gautam – Haq

Yami Gautam in Haq

Yami Gautam continues to excel in dialogue-heavy roles, but Haq allows her to combine eloquence with emotional restraint. Her eyes convey quiet dignity and suppressed rage, especially in the Waqf Board confrontation and the Supreme Court monologue - standout moments in the film. The film's politics might be questionable, just like the next entry, but no one can question the strength of her performance here. ‘Haq’ Movie Review: Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi Lift a Heavy-Handed Courtroom Drama That Is Sneaky About Its Politics.

13. Ranveer Singh – Dhurandhar

Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar

Much has been said about Akshaye Khanna’s performance in Dhurandhar, but that, in itself, underscores how effectively Ranveer Singh disappears into his role. Playing a man who must stay invisible, Singh subdues his trademark flamboyance, simmering beneath the surface until the film demands eruption. And when it does, he explodes - setting the stage for even more fireworks in Part Two, arriving in March 2026.

(The opinions expressed in the above article are of the author and do not reflect the stand or position of LatestLY.)

