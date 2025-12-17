Kolkata, December 17: The local authorities in West Bengal's Kolkata will declare the Kolkata Fatafat Result and Kolkata FF Result for December 17, 2025, online today. The Kolkata Fatafat Result, commonly referred to as the Kolkata FF Result, is held in Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal. Individuals who have taken part in the Kolkata Fatafat lottery can view the latest winning numbers online through platforms like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. This widely played lottery game operates in a Satta Matka-style format and is held across several rounds called “bazis.” The outcome of each bazi is published at different intervals throughout the day. Participants waiting for today’s updates can scroll below to access the live Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for December 17, 2025, and verify whether they have won.

The Kolkata Fatafat lottery has become a highly preferred game among people in West Bengal, attracting thousands of players who try their luck every day. The Kolkata Fatafat Results are declared across eight rounds daily, which are conducted every 90 minutes beginning at 10 AM. Each bazi gives participants a new opportunity to compare their chosen numbers and find out whether they've won.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for December 17, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

While lottery games may seem like an easy way to earn quick money or test one's luck, Lottery players can check the full Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart on the official websites to see how their luck has worked out for the day.

Whether you’re new to the game or someone who plays regularly, viewing the results through these authorised online portals is the most reliable way to stay updated and avoid missing any live announcements.

