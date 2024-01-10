BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10: Messe Frankfurt India is all set to bring its 7th edition of Paperworld India co-located with the Corporate Gifts Show 2024 from 18 - 20 January 2024 to the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon, Mumbai. The three-day event will be an exciting showcase from 350+ exhibitors including 100+ new exhibitors and will witness several new products launches during the show. The two trade fairs will expand their array of product categories, making them even more the 'go to business platform' for the Indian sub-continent.

Paperworld India and Corporate Gifts Show is a joint opportunity for industry leaders to stay abreast with all the developments, innovations and trends in the paper, stationery and corporate gifting sector. It is an unmissable platform for wholesalers, retailers, distributors, brands, private labels, contract buyers from hotels, healthcare, facility management, public enterprises, and influential buyers across categories to explore the latest product offerings by leading brands. The shows are packed with 100+ exciting product launches making it an ideal platform to reach the target audience. Brands like Creative hands, Mutha Brothers, Supra Pens and more will launch new products during the show. Paperworld India will feature international representations from brands like Dorcp, Koh-I-Noor, Nasa Products, Newton, Pebeo, Penlux, Stabilo, Staedtler and Windsor and more from countries like Czech Republic, France, Germany, South Korea, Taiwan, the UK and the USA - the display will showcase an interesting mix of global trends. Paperworld India's product group will feature writing instruments, creative materials, green stationery, digital learning, office supplies, paper and paper products, printers and cartridges, school supplies, stationery supplies, teaching aids and classroom learning. The event will also launch a new category called 'educational toys' which will display creative and engaging learning products for kids. Corporate Gifts Show 2024 will showcase a plethora of gifts and merchandise ranging across product categories like cosmetics, electronics, plastic and metal houseware, kitchenware, decor and bags, apparel, watches, premium gifts, sweets and gourmet treats and lots more. Brand like All Gift Studio, Ambrane, Bombay Shaving, Boat, Cello, Godrej Securities, Milton, Mobitech, Phool, Ski Plastoware, Submarine Pens, Swiss Military, Trident, Xech and others will be featuring attractive products from the gifting segment. Minesh Modi, Director, Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd, said: "We are thrilled to present another edition of Paperworld India and Corporate Gifts Show, featuring an engaging and advanced product showcase, with the expansion of several categories on the show such as digital products, houseware, and decors in the Corporate Gifting section, and paper and paper products, along with educational digital products like digital blackboards in Paperworld India. He further added: "As our partnership since 2019 concludes on a positive note following the 2024 edition, I want to express that the journey with Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India has been truly pleasant and remarkable. We cherish the amazing experiences we've shared over the years and I am confident that both shows will continue to grow and make its mark in the industry. Sharing his enthusiasm for the upcoming edition, Mr Raj Manek, Executive Director and Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd, said: "I am glad to say that the product categories are expanding with each edition for both Paperworld India and Corporate Gifts Show. Moreover, we have 100+ new entrants in this edition, which re-affirms the potential of this exhibition platform for this vibrant industry. Commenting on the partnership conclusion between Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India and Netlink Solutions (India) Pvt Ltd, who have jointly organised the exhibitions since 2019, Mr Manek said: "It has been an incredible journey across the past few years with our partner Netlink Solutions (India) Pvt Ltd, which has resulted in both exhibitions becoming the 'go to expo business platform' for the Indian sub-continent, and, therefore, I take this opportunity to thank them for their unwavering support and contribution, as we proudly continue this journey together with all industry stakeholders to successfully take both Paperworld India and Corporate Gifts Show to newer heights in all future editions." According to a report by TechSci Research, online gifting in India will reach a market size of $72.56 billion by 2029, driven by changing consumer preferences and increasing awareness of gifting etiquette. Corporate gifting is also a significant contributor to the robust growth of the gifting market in India with a wide range of offerings including office accessories, gadgets, and promotional items. The report also stated the industry has witnessed current trends like online gifting and personalised gifts which are shaping the market in India. The stationery market is divided into two categories: paper stationery and non-paper stationery products. Paper stationery includes products for school, college, offices and other personal use. The non-paper category includes segments like writing instruments, office products, colours, and other adhesive and technical instruments. According to a recent report by IMARC Group, the Indian stationery market is valued at USD 2,377.9 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3,834.9 million by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.3%. The global school stationery supplies market size is valued at USD 95.7 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 127.5 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2024 - 2032. Both global and Indian market scenario show an upward growth trajectory for this exciting industry.

