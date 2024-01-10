Mumbai, January 10: Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar started the much-anticipated reading of the verdict on the disqualification of Shiv Sena MLAs of the rival factions after the party split in June 2022, here on Wednesday evening. Legislators of political parties, legislature officials, lawyers of both the contending parties – the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena (UBT) headed by ex- Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray – were present as the Speaker commenced reading the ruling in the Legislature Assembly hall.

Earlier in the day, in a brief media interaction, Narwekar said that his decision would be as per the law and would give justice to all the parties concerned, thus, making it “a benchmark judgment”. He added that his decision would be as per the provisions of the Constitution and in compliance with the Supreme Court directions in the matter. Shiv Sena vs Shiv Sena Case: Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar Spar Ahead of Disqualification Pleas Verdict on January 10.

Speaker Rahul Narwekar Starts Reading Verdict

#WATCH | Shiv Sena MLAs' disqualification case | Maharashtra Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar says, "...UBT faction has not placed any material on record or even suggest that any meeting of the Rashtriya Karyakarini was called for where any decision about the real political party… pic.twitter.com/BpTx1LQ0nd — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2024

Narwekar said he would attempt to make an understanding and interpretation of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution through his ruling, while ensuring justice to all the parties. Maharashtra MLA Disqualification Case: Supreme Court Extends Time, Asks Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar To Decide Plea for Disqualification of MLAs by January 10.

The Speaker's crucial ruling is likely to pave the way for the state's political future with possible ramifications on the forthcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections this year.

