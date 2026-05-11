Business News | DK Detective Agency Expands Corporate Investigation Services in Mumbai Amid Rising Business Risk Concerns

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11: In response to a noticeable rise in corporate fraud, employee misconduct, and due diligence challenges across India's business ecosystem, DK Detective Agency has announced the expansion of its corporate investigation services in Mumbai. The move comes as companies increasingly seek structured and reliable intelligence support to navigate a more complex risk environment.

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The agency has established itself as the foremost detective agency in Mumbai, handling complex cases ranging from corporate intelligence to matrimonial investigations. Founded in 1999, the agency has grown from a regional operation in Pune and Mumbai into a multi-city investigation firm with a presence across key metros including Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. With a team of 75 investigators, the firm handles assignments spanning corporate intelligence, employee background verification, asset tracking, and other sensitive investigative services.

Industry experts point out that businesses today are dealing with risks that are no longer isolated. Vendor networks, internal processes, and digital systems are deeply interconnected, making it harder to detect discrepancies without specialized intervention. This has led to a steady increase in demand for third party investigation services that can operate with discretion while delivering verifiable insights.

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The Mumbai expansion is aimed at strengthening the agency's engagement with corporate clients ranging from startups to large enterprises. The office in Khar West is being positioned as a dedicated hub for corporate investigations, allowing faster response times and closer coordination with businesses operating in the city.

According to Daya Kadam, Founder and Director of DK Detective Agency, the evolution of corporate risk has made investigation a more proactive function. He noted that companies are no longer approaching agencies only after an issue surfaces, but are increasingly integrating investigative services into their compliance and verification processes.

The agency's operating model includes a network of collaborators across multiple cities, enabling it to conduct investigations that require coordination beyond a single location. This approach has become particularly relevant as corporate cases often involve stakeholders and data points spread across different regions.

Alongside its expansion, the firm is also focusing on incorporating digital tools such as cyber investigation techniques, data analysis, and technology assisted surveillance into its services. This reflects a broader industry trend where traditional investigation methods are being supplemented by technology driven processes to improve accuracy and efficiency.

As Mumbai continues to remain at the center of India's commercial activity, the need for dependable and confidential investigation services is expected to grow. The expansion by DK Detective Agency highlights how private investigation firms are adapting to meet this demand, positioning themselves as a critical support function for businesses operating in an increasingly complex environment.

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