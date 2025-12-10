PRNewswire

Singapore, December 10: DKSH Business Unit Healthcare has developed its "2025 Whitepaper Series on Commercial Go-To-Model Trends", exploring how Commercial Outsourcing can transform go-to-market strategies for healthcare and life science companies across the APAC region. The three-part series shares how Commercial Outsourcing is able to manage fragmented regulations, pricing challenges and evolving patient expectations without bigger fix investment in infrastructure - freeing internal teams to focus their higher impact priorities like innovation and strategic launches while helping patients receive life-changing therapies and treatments when they need it, where they need it. The series draws insights from research surveying more than 50 senior leaders across pharmaceuticals, biotech, and MedTech as well as in-depth interviews with several senior industry decision makers.

DKSH Business Unit Healthcare Launches a three-part whitepaper series to help healthcare and life science companies explore industry trends and current market pressures to re-think commercial go-to market approaches in the Asia Pacific region. The whitepaper series demonstrates how strategic Commercial Outsourcing partnerships are evolving to deliver sustainable growth, resource agility, and improved patient access - successfully harnessing the region's growing USD 10 billion healthcare outsourcing opportunity.

While the healthcare industry in Asia Pacific (APAC) presents vast opportunities, it also faces considerable challenges. APAC represents half the world's population yet remains underinvested in global healthcare. The region's healthcare landscape is expanding, but not evenly. Fragmented systems, complex regulations, rising demand, and uneven access to new therapies continue to slow progress. While some of the APAC markets advance quickly, others face affordability and infrastructure gaps. This has created a region full of potential but held back by structural friction.

The pharmaceutical industry in the APAC region outside China, Japan, and India is projected to grow about 4% annually from 2023-2027 to nearly USD 100 billion, yet this still lags some Western markets. Longer, costlier global commercialization timelines often deprioritize APAC, while geopolitical and economic headwinds further strain growth. Traditional commercial models and in-house affiliates struggle with speed, scalability, and efficiency, leading to delayed launches and missed opportunities for patients.

To help companies navigate this landscape, DKSH Business Unit Healthcare has released its "2025 Whitepaper Series on Commercial Go-To-Model Trends". The first section examines why traditional commercial models are faltering in fragmented and cost-pressured markets, and why companies are reassessing their go-to-market strategies. Its sequel explores how organizations can evaluate potential partners and decide what potential product portfolios and commercial functions create the most value when outsourced. The final part outlines the capabilities, governance, data readiness, and digital tools needed to sustain high-performing partnerships over time. The research reveals that 90% of executives already outsource some part of their business, with 62% having increased outsourcing in the past three years.

"The APAC healthcare landscape is changing, and our research shows that traditional commercial models are no longer enough to meet the growing demands of patients in our region. As APAC's healthcare ecosystem leaders - we must rethink how we go to market," said Patrik Grande, Vice President, Commercial Outsourcing Head, APAC, DKSH Healthcare. "Commercial Outsourcing is emerging as a strategic go-to market approach because it enables faster market access, operational flexibility, and compliance excellence. It is not just about reducing costs; it is about unlocking growth and resources."

The Whitepaper series was unveiled at a launch event in Singapore attended by close to 100 healthcare regional leaders, with DKSH experts sharing commercial insights and executive panel discussions moderated by EY Parthenon exploring perspectives from across the industry.

"Commercial Outsourcing is a key enabler for global healthcare companies to expand their products and services into markets faster while still addressing key factors, such as pricing and compliance," said Reuben Ong, Vice President, Singapore, DKSH Healthcare, during the panel discussion. "One such example was when DKSH partnered with a leading global healthcare company to transition to a commercial outsourcing model. We grew their portfolio by 25%, consistently achieved performance targets and, most importantly, improved healthcare accessibility to patients across the region."

Together, the insights point to a clear shift underway in Asia's healthcare landscape. Organizations that invest in stronger partnerships, smarter capabilities, and locally grounded execution will shape the region's next wave of access and innovation. DKSH will continue supporting partners with the expertise and scale needed to navigate this shift and unlock sustainable growth across Asia-Pacific.

The "2025 Whitepaper Series on Commercial Go-To-Model Trends" is available for download here.

