Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14 (NewsVoir): DonateKart, India's trusted crowdfunding platform, has partnered with one of India's leading media-tech companies, NEWJ to further its campaign for COVID relief and contributions.

Highlighting the need to procure essential oxygen cylinders and concentrators, the campaign aims at encouraging citizens to make contributions in aid of 'Doctors For You'- a pan India humanitarian organisation begun by doctors and members of the medical community with an international presence.

Indian hospitals are suffering a major crisis of oxygen supply amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic. NEWJ, acting as Digital Media Partner, will amplify the message through its channels to a community of over 19.75 million audience and encourage their participation through donations.

Through various campaigns, DonateKart is helping over 20+ charities in helping raise oxygen supplies & help the disadvantaged and raised funds worth INR 20 Crores towards procuring necessary relief material and products during the pandemic.

DonateKart Co-founder & CEO Anil Kumar Reddy said, "We, at DonateKart, have consistently worked towards bringing together individuals for causes that affect lives. In this time of crisis, the need to reach out to a larger audience is of utmost importance. For this, we are glad to have partnered with NEWJ to amplify this significant campaign to encourage individuals to contribute and make an impact in this hour of need."

Speaking of the campaign, Shalabh Upadhyay, Founder & CEO at NEWJ said, "We are grateful that NEWJ as a platform can reach a wide, diverse audience who form a united community and act as agents of change. Our users have shown an overwhelming sense of empathy and desire to help amidst the second wave of COVID-19. We urge every citizen to play a part in ensuring India conquers its battle against COVID."

Citizens and civil society groups are encouraged to join the campaign here: www.DonateKart.com/DFY/Help-Doctors-For-You.

DonateKart was started with a vision to ensure transparency in charities and motivate more individuals to give back to society. Transparency is a huge issue in the Indian Philanthropic space and to build confidence in Donors, DonateKart works on a unique model where Donors can pay for the supplies needed to a charity that gets delivered to NGOs' doorstep. As Donors are giving products instead of money, there is 100 per cent transparency and Donors even get updates on how their donated supplies are being used.

DonateKart is working with over 1000+ NGOs and 500,000+ Donors have used our platform to donate in excess of 75 Crore worth of products. DonateKart is an award-winning platform and has received recognition under the Nasscom Social Innovation Award, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Edexlive 40 Under 40 list.

NEWJ (New Emerging World of Journalism Limited) is one of India's fastest growing media-tech companies, founded by a team of young entrepreneurs led by Shalabh Upadhyay and backed by Jio Platforms Limited. It is a video-only, mobile-first publisher focused on creating and producing high impact video content for the smartphone obsessed young Indian. Founded in 2018, the company's mission is to tell stories that matter to India's masses and remains committed to helping build a 'Digital Bharat' as well as grow the country's Digital Knowledge Economy through impactful and India-centric storytelling. As a "social-first" publisher, NEWJ incorporates stories of all genres under an umbrella brand and is present in twelve languages namely Hindi, English, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, Telugu, Kannada, Odia, Assamese, Urdu and Punjabi. NEWJ offers content around current affairs (NEWJ Rajneeti), Spirituality & Religion (NEWJ Dharohar), Pride of India & Men in Uniform (NEWJ Garv) and Entertainment (NEWJ Filmy). At the same time, the company has ventured into the production of original and branded films under Beanbag by NEWJ and also creates informative and explainer stories through Desified.

For more information, please visit: thenewj.com.

