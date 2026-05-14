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Real Madrid returns to the Santiago Bernabéu to face Real Oviedo in a La Liga 2025-26 matchday 36 fixture that carries contrasting significance for both clubs. While the hosts aim to consolidate their second-place position in La Liga and recover from a recent El Clásico defeat, Real Oviedo arrive in the capital with their relegation to the Segunda División already mathematically confirmed. Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo La Liga 2025-26 Match?

Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on May 15.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid

Time: 01:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the La Liga League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass.

Telecast: Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Real Madrid President Florentino Perez Plays Down Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni Fight; Speaks on Jose Mourinho’s Possible Return.

Team News

The primary focus for Real Madrid supporters is the availability of star forward Kylian Mbappé. The French international remains a significant doubt for tonight’s squad following a hamstring strain that forced him to miss Sunday’s clash against Barcelona. While he has been managing a persistent knee issue throughout the second half of the season, manager Álvaro Arbeloa is expected to resist the urge to rush him back for a fixture with limited competitive stakes.

In his absence, Brazilian teenager Endrick is tipped to lead the line alongside Vinícius Júnior. The defensive unit will see further rotation, with summer signing Trent Alexander-Arnold expected to start at right-back. Long-term absentees David Alaba and Thibaut Courtois are both available, providing much-needed stability to a backline that has conceded six goals in its last three outings.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (FanCode). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 10:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).