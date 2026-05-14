Donald Trump Claims Xi Jinping Agreed Not to Arm Iran, Offers China’s Help in Reopening Strait of Hormuz

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that Chinese President Xi Jinping has pledged not to provide military equipment to Iran and offered assistance in reopening the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. Speaking after a high-stakes bilateral summit in Beijing, Trump characterized the commitment as a significant step toward de-escalating the ongoing conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran.

During an interview on Fox News’ "Hannity," Trump stated that Xi expressed a strong desire to see the waterway reopened to global shipping. The Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for one-fifth of the world’s oil supply, has faced severe disruptions and blockades since the conflict intensified earlier this year. Trump noted that Xi offered "any help whatsoever" to restore maritime stability. ‘Must Make It Work and Never Mess It Up’: Chinese President Xi Jinping Urges Cooperation in Historic Toast to Donald Trump.

The summit comes at a precarious time, as a previous ceasefire failed to yield a permanent peace agreement. Analysts suggest that while China is eager to protect its energy interests and maintain global trade flow, its role as a mediator remains complex. Beijing has historically maintained a delicate balance between its strategic partnership with Tehran and its massive economic ties with Washington. Donald Trump Invites Xi Jinping to White House for September 24 Visit Following High-Stakes Beijing Summit.

While the pledge to withhold arms from Iran marks a diplomatic win for the Trump administration, tensions remain high. The U.S. continues its naval presence in the region, and Iranian officials have previously warned that any continued blockade would meet further resistance.

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