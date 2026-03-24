New Delhi, [India] March 24 (ANI): In a significant push to strengthen India's manufacturing and innovation ecosystem, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a leading air conditioning company, aimed at supporting startups and entrepreneurs across the country.

According to a government release, the collaboration is designed to accelerate the growth of product-based startups, particularly in areas such as HVAC technologies, digital solutions, advanced manufacturing, and supply chain innovation. The initiative seeks to create a robust framework for industry-driven innovation by enabling startups to develop scalable and market-relevant solutions through structured engagement with industry stakeholders.

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Under the MoU, DPIIT will collaborate with Blue Star Limited to organise innovation challenges under the Bharat Startup Grand Challenge, along with targeted hackathons focusing on HVAC, digital technologies, and manufacturing sectors. These platforms are expected to foster creativity and provide startups with opportunities to showcase and refine their solutions. Selected startups may also be considered for pilot deployment and further industry engagement.

Speaking on the occasion, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, Sanjiv, stated that the collaboration represents an important step towards fostering industry-driven innovation in the manufacturing sector. He noted that such partnerships enable startups to engage with real-world problem statements and scale solutions with tangible outcomes.

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As part of the partnership, startups will gain access to mentorship from industry experts, along with critical infrastructure support, including research and development laboratories and testing facilities. Additionally, the initiative will offer pilot opportunities and market linkages, helping startups move from ideation to commercialization. The collaboration will also assist startups in achieving key milestones such as product validation, Proof-of-Concept (PoC) development, and integration into larger industry value chains.

The partnership further emphasizes structured mentorship programmes and periodic engagement sessions to ensure continuous alignment between startup innovations and evolving industry needs. Access to technical expertise and advanced infrastructure is expected to significantly enhance the capacity of startups to innovate and compete effectively.

The MoU was signed by Deputy Secretary, DPIIT, T. L. K. Singh and Managing Director of Blue Star Limited, B Thiagarajan, in the presence of senior officials from both organisations.

The initiative reflects the government's broader commitment to fostering an enabling ecosystem for startups and promoting industry-academia collaboration, thereby strengthening India's position as a global hub for innovation and manufacturing. (ANI)

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