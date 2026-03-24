The Indian Premier League (IPL) is scheduled to return on Saturday, 28 March 2026, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) prepares for what is set to be the longest season in the competition’s history. The 19th edition of the T20 league will feature 10 teams competing in 84 matches, an increase from the 74 games played in previous cycles. List of Players Who Preferred IPL 2026 Over PSL.

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host the season opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The match is scheduled for a 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT) start, following an opening ceremony that will celebrate RCB’s maiden title victory in 2025.

IPL 2026 First Phase Schedule Released

Due to upcoming State Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Kerala, the BCCI has released the schedule in phases. The first phase covers the first 20 matches of the tournament, running from 28 March to 12 April.

During this initial two-week period, the league will feature four double-headers. Afternoon matches are scheduled to begin at 15:30 IST, while evening fixtures will maintain the traditional 19:30 IST slot. The full schedule for the remainder of the tournament is expected to be finalised once the Election Commission of India announces the various poll dates. Price List of Each Official IPL 2026 Team Jersey.

Tournament Expansion and Format

The 2026 season marks the beginning of an expanded format as per the IPL Governing Council’s multi-year plan. The tournament has moved from 74 to 84 matches, with further expansion to 94 matches anticipated by 2028.

Teams will continue to be divided into two virtual groups. Each franchise will play the four other teams in its own group twice (home and away), four teams from the opposite group once, and its designated "mirror" opponent from the other group twice. This structure ensures that the tournament remains a ten-team competition while providing more content for global broadcasters.

IPL 2026 Key Opening Week Fixtures

Date Match Venue Time (IST) 28 March RCB vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Bengaluru 19:30 29 March Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai 19:30 30 March Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Guwahati 19:30 31 March Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans New Chandigarh 19:30 1 April Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Lucknow 19:30

IPL 2026 Venue Highlights

The first phase will see matches spread across 10 primary venues. Notably, Rajasthan Royals will begin their campaign at their second home in Guwahati, while Punjab Kings will host their early matches at the newly inaugurated stadium in Mullanpur (New Chandigarh).

The BCCI has also indicated that Raipur will serve as a secondary home for RCB later in the tournament, hosting two of the team's seven home fixtures. The final is currently slated for 31 May 2026, in Bengaluru, though the full playoff schedule remains subject to official confirmation.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2026 01:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).