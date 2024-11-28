PNN

New Delhi [India], November 28: On Tuesday, November 26, 2024, Dr. Amar Shahabuddin Mulla, an advocate at the Supreme Court of India and a member of the Supreme Court Bar Association, was honored by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna during the 75th Constitution Day function. The recognition was given for his contributions to the legal field, particularly his authorship of three books: The Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023, The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, and The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023, which address key legal issues in India.

Also Read | What is APAAR ID? All You Need to Know About 'One Nation, One Student ID Card' As Maharashtra Directs Schools to Register Students Ahead of November 30 Deadline.

The event was attended by prominent figures in the legal community, including Supreme Court Bar Association President Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, Attorney General of India R. Venkatramani, and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

Dr. Amar Shahabuddin Mulla: Legal Career and Advocacy

Also Read | 'Ban ISKCON' Plea Dismissed: Bangladesh High Court Refuses To Ban ISKCON Amid Row Over Hindu Leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachary's Arrest.

Dr. Mulla's career spans several decades and includes his work as a criminal lawyer, as well as his involvement in legal reform and social causes. His tenure as an executive member of the Pune Bar Association reflects his active role in the legal community. Mulla is also known for his contributions to the development of legal education, with some of his proposals being included in law school curricula and referenced by the Supreme Court.

Mulla has been involved in several pro bono legal cases, including advocacy on behalf of vulnerable communities. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he represented over 15,000 National Health Mission health workers in Maharashtra, working to secure additional funding and job retention for them.

Legal Reforms and Publications

Dr. Mulla has supported various legal reforms throughout his career. He has been involved in advocating for the Triple Talaq Act, which aims to address issues related to Muslim women's rights, as well as amendments to the Indian Succession Act of 1925, which focus on granting equal property rights to Hindu women.

His published works, The Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023, The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, and The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023, examine important aspects of Indian law and legal reforms. These publications have been noted for their insight into contemporary legal issues, reflecting Mulla's ongoing engagement with the evolving legal landscape in India.

Reflection on the Constitution Day Honor

The recognition of Dr. Mulla on Constitution Day highlights his long-standing commitment to the legal profession and to causes of social justice. In his acceptance of the honor, Mulla expressed gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to legal reforms that address the needs of diverse communities in India.

This acknowledgment on Constitution Day not only underscores Dr. Mulla's contributions to the legal field but also draws attention to the broader importance of legal reform in India's evolving democratic framework. His work continues to be an example of the role that legal professionals can play in shaping societal change through advocacy, reform, and education.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)