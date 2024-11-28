Mumbai, November 28: Facing criticism from the Union government over low APAAR ID registrations, the Maharashtra state education department has directed all schools to ensure students are registered by November 30. Only 65 lakh students—35% of the total—had been issued APAAR IDs as of November 25, prompting the government to designate November 29 and 30 as “APAAR ID Days” to accelerate the process.

To meet the deadline, schools are launching special campaigns on APAAR ID Days, with support from municipal officers, block education officers, and cluster heads. Education inspectors will visit campuses to oversee progress.

What is APAAR ID?

The APAAR ID, which is an acronym of Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry, is a unique 12-digit code designed to help students digitally store, manage, and access academic credentials, including marksheets, certificates, degrees, and co-curricular achievements. Acting as a permanent digital identity, APAAR IDs streamline credit recognition and transfer across educational levels, supporting academic progression and recognition of prior learning.

Steps to Obtain and Verify APAAR ID

Verification: Students must visit their school to verify demographic details. Parental Consent: For minors, parental approval is required. Authentication: Schools authenticate student details before issuing IDs. ID Creation: Once approved, APAAR IDs are created and linked to the student’s DigiLocker account for secure online access. To check the status, students can use the UDISE+ portal’s APAAR module or request their schools to verify the status.

State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, R Vimala, said that collaboration, stating, “District-level online review meetings will assess progress and provide guidance.” Officials are prioritising bottleneck resolution to maximise registrations.

District and block-level officers are tasked with monitoring and reporting progress. The state government has mandated special review meetings to ensure accountability and evaluate APAAR ID generation efforts, making the initiative a priority for all stakeholders.

