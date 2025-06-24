PRNewswire

Shanghai [China], June 24: Dr. Coffee, a leading manufacturer of commercial coffee machines in China, has collaborated with INEOS Styrolution to utilize Zylar® MBS for key food contact components in its new line of premium coffee machines, launched worldwide. This partnership highlights the value of Zylar® MBS, which provides brand owners with a commitment to food safety and superior performance.

* Dr. Coffee has chosen INEOS Styrolution's Zylar® MBS for food contact components in its premium coffee machines, meeting global safety standards.

* Zylar® MBS offers superior chemical and impact resistance, enhancing durability and aesthetics for commercial appliances.

* This material also allow s manufacturers to improve output and enhance energy efficiency in production.

As consumers grow increasingly discerning about food safety, Dr. Coffee prioritized the vital importance of using materials that comply with rigorous regulations. The selected Zylar® MBS material meets global food contact safety standards, including those set by the FDA (USA), EU, China GB, and Japan.

In addition to ensuring food safety, this innovative product delivers outstanding chemical and impact resistance. These qualities help maintain its appearance over time - a crucial factor for commercial appliances where aesthetics significantly influence brand perception. This material offers a 22% lower melt temperature and a 12% reduction in density when compared to copolyesters. These improvements allow manufacturers to boost output while increasing energy efficiency and overall production performance.

"We take pride in offering materials that adhere to the highest safety and quality standards," Jui Seng Tay, President APAC at INEOS Styrolution. "Our partnership with Dr. Coffee exemplifies our commitment to innovation while prioritizing consumer health."

"This strategic choice reflects Dr. Coffee's unwavering commitment to quality, safety, and durability, ensuring that espresso lovers can enjoy their favourite brews with total confidence," Added Yanfei Wang, General Manager of Dr. Coffee.

Further Information: Learn more about INEOS Styrolution's Zylar® MBS: Zylar® - Advanced Styrenics

About INEOS Styrolution

INEOS Styrolution is the number one producer of high-performance styrenics, offering a broad portfolio that comprises styrene monomer, polystyrene, ABS, and advanced styrenics. The company delivers customised solutions for customers across automotive, healthcare, electronics, household, construction, packaging, toys, sports and leisure sectors. With more than 90 years of innovation in material science and 16 production sites worldwide, INEOS Styrolution combines global reach with local expertise to meet the evolving needs of its customers. This includes bringing safe, sustainable, and high-performing products to market and supporting their efforts toward meeting their sustainability targets.INEOS Styrolution is fully owned by INEOS Group.

For further information, please visit: www.ineos-styrolution.com

About Dr. Coffee

Since day one, Dr. Coffee has been dedicated to "delivering premium coffee experience to consumers" by pushing the edge of coffeemaking technologies. Our turnkey coffee solutions serve an extensive clientele both home and abroad. No matter if you're at work, on the go or at home, Dr. Coffee is ever standing by, ready to serve a superb coffee with premium experience.

Learn more about Dr. Coffee: https://www.drcoffee.com/

