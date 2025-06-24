India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: The India vs England 1st Test 2025 is set for a fitting final day action, barring weather interruptions as there is a rain forecast around. England have been set a target of 371 runs to win and they will begin day five with 20/0. Meanwhile, for IND vs ENG free live streaming online and TV channel live telecast details you can scroll down. IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025: 350 Runs Separate England From Victory, India Need 10 Wickets on Final Day To Clinch Opening Match.

Thanks to KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant’s centuries India posted 364 in their second innings. Brydon Carse and Josh Tongue scalped three wickets each for England.

While England will be cautious in their chase India will be looking out bowl out the home side in a day with all eyes on Jasprit Bumrah.

India vs England 1st Test 2025 Day 5 Match Details

Match India vs England 1st Test 2025 Day 5 Date Tuesday, June 24 Time 3:30 PM IST Venue Headingley, Leeds Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1, 3, 4, 5 (Live Telecast), DD Sports (DD Free Dish), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is India vs England 1st Test 2025 Day 5? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team 1st Test 2025 Day 5 will be played on Tuesday, June 24, at Headingley in Leeds. The IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Day 5 starts at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). 'Two Special Knocks, Two Proud Moments' Sachin Tendulkar Lauds KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant As Duo Score Centuries to Keep India in Pole Position During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs England 1st Test 2025 Day 5?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of India's tour of England 2025. The IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Day 5 live telecast viewing options be available on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 5 (English commentary), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi commentary) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil/Telugu commentary) TV channels. The IND vs ENG live telecast will be available on DD Sports as well, but for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users only. For India vs England online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs England 1st Test 2025 Day 5?

JioHotstar has the digital rights to India's tour of England 2025. Hence, fans in India can find viewing options of the India vs England 1st Test 2025 Day 5 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. The IND vs ENG free live streaming on JioHotstar is going to be available for a limited period of time.

