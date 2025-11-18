PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 18: In what experts are calling one of the most substantial contributions to neurosurgical safety research in recent years, Dr Mohana Rao Patibandla--Chief Neurosurgeon and CMD of Dr Rao's Hospital, Guntur--presented a landmark analysis of 1008 neurosurgical cases at SIONCON 2025, held at the NIMHANS Convention Centre in Bengaluru.

The dataset, spanning five years of brain, spine, pediatric and epilepsy surgeries, places Dr Rao's Hospital among the few centres in the country with such comprehensive intraoperative neuromonitoring (IONM) documentation. The study suggests that structured, multimodal IONM can significantly reduce neurological complications, a key concern in high-risk neurosurgical procedures.

Speaking at the conference, Dr Rao said that neuromonitoring has "moved beyond being a supportive tool" and is now central to real-time decision-making during surgery. "IONM allows surgeons to operate with precision instead of uncertainty. Our 1008-case experience shows that neurological safety is measurable, predictable, and protectable," he added.

High Accuracy, Lower Complication RatesAccording to the study, Dr. Rao's team recorded an 85.7% sensitivity and 98.8% specificity in detecting neurophysiological changes during surgery.

The data also showed:

* 78.5% neurological deficit prevention rate* 94% recovery rate in patients with transient postoperative deficits* Only 0.7% permanent signal loss, prompting staged closure* 91.6% functional independence (KPS >=80) at 3 monthsExperts at the event noted that these numbers are rare, especially for large-volume centres handling complex skull base, spine, pediatric, and eloquent-area brain tumors.

Better Outcomes in Pediatric and Awake Brain SurgeriesDr. Rao highlighted that children undergoing epilepsy and tumor surgeries benefited the most from IONM, recording faster recovery due to higher neuroplasticity.

Awake craniotomy--used in 227 cases--also showed encouraging results with no long-term complications and minimal transient disruptions.

Setting Benchmarks for Indian NeurosurgeryOrganised by the Society for Intraoperative Neurophysiology, SIONCON 2025 brought together neurosurgeons and neurophysiologists from across the country. Dr Rao's presentation was one of the most discussed sessions, especially for its scale and practical insights into real-time surgical intervention.

The study also validated staged closure--where a surgery is temporarily stopped to prevent neurological injury--as a safe, outcome-enhancing strategy. Of the 26 such cases, 73% regained significant neurological function after corrective procedures.

A Call for Wider AdoptionDr. Rao emphasized that hospitals across India must adopt structured IONM for complex brain and spine surgeries. "If India wants global outcomes, we need global protocols. IONM is not a luxury--it is essential for preventing avoidable disability," he said.

About Dr. Rao's HospitalLocated in Guntur, Dr. Rao's Hospital is known for advanced neurosurgery, neuro-oncology, spine surgery, and minimally invasive skull base interventions. The centre also has one of the region's most active IONM programs, contributing to safer and more predictive surgical outcomes.

