The Odia music industry is grieving the sudden loss of one of its most cherished voices, Humane Sagar, who passed away at the age of 34 due to multi-organ dysfunction. His death on November 17, 2025, at AIIMS Bhubaneswar has left fans, colleagues, and the entire music fraternity heartbroken. For many in Odisha, Sagar was not just a singer he was a voice that defined an era of modern Odia music.

Humane Sagar’s Early Life

Born on November 25, 1990, Humane Sagar was surrounded by music from the very beginning. His father and mother were both singers, while his grandfather composed private albums. With a family so deeply rooted in music, it is no surprise that Sagar’s passion was shaped early. Yet, he initially took a different path he cracked the medical entrance exam and began his MBBS degree. But just a year in, he found himself drawn back to the world of melodies. Realising that music was his true calling, he made the bold choice to leave medical school and pursue singing full-time.

Humane Sagar’s ‘Voice of Odisha’ Breakthrough

His life changed dramatically in 2012, when he participated in and won Voice of Odisha Season 2 on Tarang TV. His deep, emotional voice instantly connected with viewers. The victory not only brought him fame but also set the stage for a flourishing music career. Among the contestants that season was singer Shriya Mishra, who later became his wife in 2017. The couple welcomed a daughter and their family life became as much a part of his story as his music.

Humane Sagar’s Music Journey

Sagar’s playback debut came in 2015 with the title track of Ishq Tu Hi Tu, composed by Abhijit Majumdar. The song became an overnight hit and cemented his place in Ollywood. Over the years, he recorded hundreds of film songs, devotional tracks, and independent albums. His voice powered hits in films like Baby, Abhaya and Agastya, while independent songs such as Tuma Otha Tale, Niswasa, Bekhudee and Chehera showcased his versatility. He even reached Hindi-speaking audiences through his album Mera Yeh Jahan. ‘Jamtara 2’ Actor Sachin Chandwade Dies by Suicide at 25 at His Residence in Jalgaon.

Humane Sagar’s Struggles

Despite his success, Sagar’s personal life saw difficult moments. In 2023, he faced allegations of domestic violence, dowry demands and religious pressure from his wife, which led to legal battles and public scrutiny. These issues cast a shadow over his personal journey, but his professional legacy continued to shine through his music. Humane Sagar’s death at 34 has left a void that Odia music lovers say will be impossible to fill. His journey from a medical student to one of Odisha’s most celebrated voices remains a powerful reminder of talent, passion, and dedication. Fans across the state continue to remember him not just as an artist, but as the voice that touched their hearts for over a decade.

