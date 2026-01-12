VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 12: DR.Rashel, one of India's fastest-growing skincare brands, announced the launch of its Rice Water Day Cream and Rice Water Night Cream on 29th December, expanding its portfolio with a skincare duo inspired by time-honored beauty traditions and powered by modern skincare science. Designed to deliver complete day-to-night care, the new range focuses on hydration, balance, and everyday skin comfort.

Also Read | Rani Mukerji Completes 30 Years in Cinema, Says 'Didn't Come Into Films With Master Plan' (See Post).

Rice water has been celebrated for generations for its skin-nourishing and balancing benefits. With this launch, DR.Rashel brings the goodness of this traditional ingredient into contemporary formulations that cater to modern lifestyles and diverse skin needs. The Rice Water Day Cream, formulated with SPF 30, offers lightweight hydration and daily protection, helping support the skin against UV rays and environmental stressors.

Complementing it is the Rice Water Night Cream, which works overnight to support the skin's natural renewal process, delivering deep nourishment and moisture for skin that feels softer and refreshed by morning.

Also Read | BMC Elections 2026: 35% Candidates Are Crorepatis, BJP Fields Maximum Millionaire Nominees as Mumbai Civic Polls Near, Check Names.

Speaking about the launch, Pravin Bera, Co-Founder, DR.Rashel, said, "Rice water is a timeless ingredient that has been part of beauty rituals for centuries. With the Rice Water Day and Night Creams, we wanted to reinterpret this traditional ingredient into modern formulations that are effective, easy to use, and suitable for everyday skincare."

Adding to this, Devji Hathiyani, Co-Founder, DR.Rashel, shared, "At DR.Rashel, our focus is on creating skincare that blends tradition with innovation. The Rice Water Day and Night Creams reflect our commitment to offering accessible, high-quality products that support healthy-looking skin throughout the day and night."

With this launch, DR.Rashel continues to strengthen its presence in the skincare category by introducing thoughtfully formulated products inspired by global beauty rituals. The Rice Water Day and Night Creams mark another step in the brand's journey to make effective skincare solutions accessible to consumers across markets.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)