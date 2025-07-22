PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22: Well-seasoned education specialist Dr. Sandeep Jeewan Sharma has been conferred a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in Commerce and Management after over two decades of experience in higher education admission and marketing. His groundbreaking research, titled "Comparative Analysis of Traditional and Digital Marketing Strategies in Urban and Rural Education: Effectiveness, Challenges, and Best Practices," is being hailed as a seminal work for the educational marketing sector.

Also Read | IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, 4th Test 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for India vs England Match in Manchester.

Having spent 20 years of his career, Dr. Sharma has counseled more than 50,000 students and counselors from across India, impacting millions of educational trajectories. His trenches-to-ivory-tower background in student behavior, neighborhood outreach, and admissions planning brings a rare gravitas to his scholarly work. He is the present Head of Admission at Atharva University, Mumbai, managing state-of-the-art student outreach and admissions strategies.

His PhD dissertation offers a solution to one of the most critical questions of our learning space--how do institutions succeed in altering their marketing approach with urban and rural society? In a world context where internet interaction is increasing to alarming proportions, Dr. Sharma's dissertation places contemporary methods of marketing like print media campaigns and public speeches in contrast with modern-day mechanisms like social media campaigns, search engine optimization, influencer targeting, and so on.

Also Read | Fact Check: Was BJP MLA Anil Upadhyay Caught in Obscene Act With Woman? Old Video Goes Viral Again With Fake Claim About Fictional Legislator.

Conducted under scholarly supervision of Dr. B.P. Bhol, a distinguished commerce and management study scholar, the research is academically sound and useful for practice. Dr. Bhol valued Dr. Sharma's persistence, data-based research, and practical solutions offered by his research.

This isn't ivory tower theory--this is a how-to guide for education administrators and marketers," said Dr. Bhol. "Dr. Sharma's research describes rural schools' special challenges and provides clear solutions for effective outreach in a digital-first world."

Dr. Sharma's life and work have been bridge-building--between students and access to opportunity, between community and institutions, and now between research and practice. His work is a template for educators, institutions, and policymakers who wish to do the most with their marketing efforts to gain the maximum return.

"A delightful culmination of a career spent helping students navigate organizational chaos, this research is the passion project of a lifetime," Dr. Sharma responded. "Education marketing isn't a numbers game--it's about discovering people, place, and meaning in the mix. I hope this study can help institutions be more student-focused and accessible to how they are engaging and developing."

As he progresses in his educational and academic leadership, Dr. Sharma is committed to mentoring, research, and rethinking how education is connected with communities.

Dr. Sharma's Ph.D. journey has been inspired and shaped by some of the finest minds in the Indian academic landscape. He extends his heartfelt gratitude to:

- Dr. Vinay Agrawal, Chancellor, ISBM University

- Dr. Sunil Rai, President, UPES, Dehradun

- Dr. Debashish Sanyal, Director, Great Lakes Institute of Management

- Dr. Pravin Nemade, Director, Atharva College of Engineering

- Dr. N Kumar Swamy, Dean, ISBM University

"Completing this research is a delightful culmination of a career spent helping students navigate the complexities of education systems," said Dr. Sharma. "This study is not just about marketing strategies--it's about connecting people, understanding diverse communities, and making education more accessible and student-centered."

As he continues to grow in academic and institutional leadership, Dr. Sharma remains committed to mentorship, scholarly contribution, and transforming how educational institutions interact with communities across India.

For Media Inquiries, Speaking Engagements, or Consultation:

Dr. Sandeep Jeewan Sharma

+91 90290 15284educationtime@gmail.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)