IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, 4th Test 2025: In a must-win contest, the India national cricket team will take on hosts, England national cricket team, in the IND vs ENG 4th Test of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 in Manchester, with the Three Lions leading 2-1. India are a depleted squad with players dealing with injury concerns, with both Nitish Kumar Yadav and Arshdeep Singh ruled out. The IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 will be played at Old Trafford Cricket Ground, and will start at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on July 23. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions. On the other hand, England have named their playing XI, including Liam Dawson for the injured Shoaib Bashir. IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025: Liam Dawson Replaces Shoaib Bashir As England Announce Playing XI for Manchester Clash Against India

We have drafted the ENG vs IND 4th Test 2025 Dream11 fantasy XI below.

IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Rishabh Pant (IND), Jamie Smith (ENG)

Batters: Harry Brook (ENG), Joe Root (ENG), Shubman Gill (IND), and KL Rahul (IND)

All-Rounders: Ben Stokes (ENG), Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Liam Dawson (ENG)

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Jofra Archer (ENG)

ENG vs IND 3rd Test 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Joe Root (c), KL Rahul (vc)

ENG vs IND 3rd Test 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

