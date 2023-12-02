DRiefcase has launched a new app feature, 'Call for Blood' that focuses on addressing the critical need for timely blood donations across India

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2: DRiefcase, India's first Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) approved Personal Health Records (PHR) app, has introduced a new innovative app feature - 'Call for Blood'. The feature focuses on addressing the critical need for timely blood donations during medical emergencies.

Also Read | Rajasthan Road Accident: Two Killed, 15 Injured in Collision Between Two Buses in Ajmer Due to Dense Fog.

Now, users seeking blood within a city can easily connect with willing donors through the app. Harsh Parikh, Co-Founder of DRiefcase says, "We are proud to introduce 'Call for Blood', which is a testament to our commitment to making quality healthcare accessible and convenient for all. This is not just an app feature, it's a lifeline for those in need. Our goal is to save lives and ensure that vital resources are always at hand."

To use the feature, the recipient needs to download the DRiefcase app, click the 'Call for Blood' icon listed under the main menu and provide basic essential details, including the name, blood group, contact details and location. Following the submission of this data, the recipient's request will be displayed within the app and a notification will be sent to DRiefcase users within the same geographical area.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Visit Maharashtra on December 4, to Unveil Statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort.

With the launch of 'Call for Blood', DRiefcase wants to ensure that help is readily available from nearby individuals who care deeply. As DRiefcase also marks an incredible achievement with the successful onboarding of 6 Million+ users on its platform, the newly launched feature showcases the brand's commitment to advancing healthcare and making a positive difference in the society, aligned with the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. The mission's core objectives include ensuring universal healthcare access and enhancing the well-being of every citizen.

DRiefcase is India's 1st PHR (Personal Health Records) app with an integrated health locker under the ABDM (Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission) and a pioneer in management of digital health data, helping users manage their medical records. DRiefcase provides secure, easy-to-use access to personal health records, enabling users to maintain their family medical records online and access them anytime in seconds. DRiefcase is also the only health locker in India with a team to visit the users home for scanning their health records, including radiology reports such as X-rays and MRI reports.

Website: www.driefcase.com

Social Media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)