Jaipur, December 2: Two persons, including a female student, were killed when a school bus in which they were travelling collided with a private bus in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Saturday morning, police said. As many as 15 others were injured in the accident and two of them are in critical condition, SHO of Rupangarh police station Jagdish Prasad said. The incident occurred on Amarpura-Karkedi road likely due to dense fog, they added. Rajasthan Road Accident: Three Dead, 24 Injured After Bus Rams Into Parked Truck on Jaipur-Agra Highway in Bharatpur (Watch Video)

The bus was carrying the students of a private school in Karkedi town of Ajmer, the police said. “A school bus collided with another bus which left a girl student aged around 15 years and the bus driver dead,” Prasad said. Rajasthan Road Accident: Five Members Family From Maharashtra Killed After Car Collides With Truck in Barmer (Watch Video)

The injured victims include a few school children and the passengers of the private bus, he said. The bodies have been shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem, the SHO said.