Mumbai, December 2: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra on 4th December, 2023. At around 4:15 PM, Prime Minister will reach Sindhudurg, Maharashtra and unveil the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort. After that, Prime Minister will attend the programme marking ‘Navy Day 2023’ celebrations at Sindhudurg. Prime Minster will also witness the ‘Operational Demonstrations’ by Indian Navy’s ships, submarines, aircraft and special forces from Tarkarli beach, Sindhudurg. PM Narendra Modi Arrives in Delhi After Attending COP28 Summit in Dubai (Watch Video).

Navy Day is celebrated on 4th December every year. ‘Navy Day 2023’ celebrations at Sindhudurg pays homage to the rich maritime heritage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, whose seal inspired the new Naval Ensign which was adopted last year when the Prime Minister commissioned the first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. PM Narendra Modi Lauds GDP Growth for Q2, Says It Displays Strength of Indian Economy Amid ‘Testing Times Globally’.

Every year, on the occasion of Navy Day, there is a tradition of organising ‘Operational Demonstrations’ by the Indian Navy’s ships, submarines, aircraft and special forces. These ‘Operational Demonstrations’ provide an opportunity to the people to witness various facets of multi-domain operations undertaken by the Indian Navy. It highlights the Navy’s contributions towards national security to the public, while also heralding maritime consciousness amongst citizens.

