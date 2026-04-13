Dwellr Living Partners with Stay Circle to Redefine Boutique Hospitality in India

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New Delhi [India], April 13: In a hospitality landscape often dominated by scale and standardisation, a new partnership is setting out to prove that intimacy, design, and personality can scale, without compromise.

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Dwellr Living, a fast-emerging lifestyle hospitality brand, has announced a strategic partnership with Stay Circle, a specialist hospitality growth and commercial strategy firm. Together, they aim to redefine how boutique hotels in India grow, blending thoughtful, design-led experiences with institutional-grade revenue and distribution capabilities.

At its core, the collaboration brings together two complementary strengths:

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* Dwellr Living's deeply human, design-first approach to hospitality

* Stay Circle's expertise in unlocking commercial performance for independent hotels

Reimagining Boutique Hospitality

Founded by husband-and-wife duo Irfan Khan and Reshana, Dwellr Living was built on a simple yet powerful insight: modern travellers are seeking spaces that feel alive, not transactional.

Positioned between impersonal hotel chains and inconsistent rental experiences, Dwellr creates curated, character-driven spaces designed around comfort, calm, and emotional resonance.

"We didn't want to build another hotel brand. We wanted to build a feeling, the feeling of arriving somewhere that was waiting for you."

With a growing footprint and a loyal base of discerning travellers, Dwellr has steadily established itself as a brand synonymous with thoughtful design, authenticity, and consistency.

Enter Stay Circle: The Growth Engine

To scale this vision, Dwellr has partnered with Stay Circle, founded by Rajesh and Ankur, who bring deep expertise across hospitality revenue management, digital distribution, and enterprise partnerships.

Stay Circle's model focuses on enabling boutique hotels with capabilities traditionally reserved for large chains, including:

* Advanced revenue and pricing strategy* Multi-channel distribution across OTAs, GDS, and direct platforms* Corporate and travel ecosystem partnerships* Narrative-led brand positioning

"Boutique hotels have the best stories. Our job is to make sure the right people hear them, and then book a room."

A Strategic Alliance with Industry Impact

Under this partnership, Stay Circle will lead sales strategy, revenue growth, and market expansion for Dwellr Hotel, creating a strong foundation for scalable growth while preserving the brand's distinctive identity.

The collaboration represents a broader shift in India's hospitality ecosystem, where independent hotels are no longer limited by access to distribution, visibility, or pricing intelligence.

An Industry-Backed Launch

The partnership was formally introduced through an exclusive inauguration dinner hosted by Stay Circle, bringing together senior leaders from across the travel and hospitality ecosystem.

Attendees included representatives from:

* CWT (Carlson Wagonlit Travel)* Thomas Cook* IndiGo* Travel Plus* And other leading travel and corporate procurement organizations

The presence of these industry players signals strong confidence in the partnership and its potential to influence high-value travel demand.

Redefining the Future of Independent Hotels

Beyond a single brand collaboration, the Dwellr - Stay Circle partnership reflects a larger industry evolution:

Independent hotels are no longer choosing between soul and scale, they can now achieve both.

With Stay Circle acting not just as a consultant but as a convener and growth enabler, boutique properties gain access to relationships, systems, and strategies that unlock sustained, high-quality demand.

About Dwellr Living

Dwellr Living is a design-led boutique hospitality brand focused on creating warm, thoughtful, and deeply human stay experiences. Each property is crafted to feel less like a hotel and more like a place to belong.

About Stay Circle

Stay Circle is a corporate travel management company specialising in hotel bookings and cost optimisation. Stay Circle helps in hospitality growth and commercial strategy firm that empowers independent hotels with revenue management, distribution, and sales capabilities to compete at scale.

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