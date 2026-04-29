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With Colombia authorising the removal of 80 so-called “cocaine hippos” linked to the legacy of Pablo Escobar, Anant Mukesh Ambani has appealed to authorities to reconsider the move and explore a non-lethal alternative. In a formal communication to Environment Minister Irene Vélez Torres, Ambani proposed relocating the animals to India under a scientifically managed conservation programme.

The hippos, currently inhabiting the Magdalena River basin, are part of a rapidly growing population descended from animals brought to Colombia in the 1980s. Colombian authorities have classified them as invasive due to environmental and safety concerns. Maharashtra Govt Moves 25 Leopards to Reliance Foundation’s Vantara Facility in Gujarat.

Anant Ambani Seeks Halt to Culling of Hippos in Columbia, Offers Safe Transfer

Ambani, who leads the wildlife initiative Vantara, has offered to transfer all 80 animals to a dedicated facility in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The proposal includes veterinary supervision, capture and transport logistics, and long-term care in a habitat designed to replicate their current ecosystem.

“These eighty hippos did not choose where they were born, nor did they create the circumstances they now face," said Anant Mukesh Ambani. “They are living, sentient beings, and if we have the ability to save them through a safe and humane solution, we have a responsibility to try. Vantara Jamnagar: Is Vantara Open for Public Visits? Is It a Zoo? Know Anant Ambani’s Wildlife Rescue Centre Fees, Location, Rescued Animals, Project Cost and More.

Balancing Conservation and Public Safety

Colombia’s plan to cull the animals is aimed at controlling their population, which has expanded to around 200 in the absence of natural predators. Officials cite risks to biodiversity, local ecosystems, and nearby communities.

“Compassion and public safety are not opposing forces," Ambani added. “With sound science and careful planning, it may be possible to protect riverine communities, preserve ecosystems and save animal life. Vantara has the expertise, infrastructure and resolve to support this effort, entirely on Colombia’s terms."

Vantara has requested that the lethal measure be paused while Colombian authorities review the relocation plan. The organisation has indicated its readiness to present a detailed scientific and operational framework.

The ‘Cocaine Hippos’ of Colombia

The hippos trace their origins to a private menagerie owned by Escobar. After his death, the animals were left unmanaged and gradually spread into the wild. Over decades, their population has increased significantly, leading to ecological concerns.

Authorities have argued that population control is necessary to prevent further environmental damage. However, the proposed cull has drawn international attention and sparked debate over humane alternatives.

Any relocation effort would require approvals from both Colombian and Indian governments, along with international regulatory clearances. Officials have not yet indicated whether the proposal will be formally considered.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Vantara). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 09:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).