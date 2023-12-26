ATK

New Delhi [India], December 26: Earthy Tweens, one of India's leading sustainable and organic clothing brands, listed its most sought-after products on the Reliance Ajio online platform, adding another highlight to its online presence. Dealing with women's and kids' clothing and toys, the brand has made it to renowned platforms by gaining a huge customer base through quality products. The measure is an important milestone forward in its mission to provide sustainable products to its customers. This strategic launch represents the brand's commitment to making its high-quality, eco-friendly products more accessible to a wider audience.

Earthytweens-Crafting Comfort and Style for Children and Women hxas garnered immense love and support from parents who appreciate the brand's commitment to delivering premium products for both children and women. The positive responses inspire Earthytweens to continually strive for excellence in providing comfortable and stylish options for kids and women alike.

"We are thrilled to unveil Earthytweens India ka organic fashion on the esteemed Reliance Ajio online platform, providing parents and women with a convenient and trusted haven for accessing our premium products. The profound outpouring of love and encouragement from our dedicated community is a powerful catalyst, propelling our unwavering commitment to crafting high-quality, ergonomically designed items tailored specifically for the comfort and style of children and women. We look forward to marking our presence on various other platforms as well, striving for excellence and redefining the standards of fashion continually," said Ruchi Sahay, Chief Product Officer, Earthy Tweens.

Earthytweens is also planning to expand its presence further, with upcoming launches on other prominent platforms such as Myntra and TataCliq. This strategic expansion aligns with the brand's mission to make its products accessible to a wider audience with ease.

