New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): EaseMyTrip, one of India's leading travel-tech platforms, today announced a strategic enhancement of its marketing capabilities with the aim of boosting customer retention and increasing lifetime value. As an important part of this initiative, the company is deepening its collaboration with the leading Customer Data and Engagement Platform (CDEP) - MoEngage, said a company release.

After successfully building a formidable brand and a loyal customer base of 30 million+ globally, this move marks a significant moment in EaseMyTrip's customer-centric journey. The company is now set to transition from broad-based digital communication to deeply personalized, one-to-one traveler engagement at scale.

"Our primary goal is to build lasting relationships with our customers, and to do this at scale, we need a unified view of their entire journey," said Sanchit Chopra, Chief Marketing Officer of EaseMyTrip.

"Adopting a CDEP approach with a powerful platform like MoEngage is a critical step. It allows us to consolidate our customer data and, more importantly, act on those insights in real-time to drive key business metrics like repeat bookings and customer satisfaction," he further added.

"Leading brands like EaseMyTrip are moving beyond siloed tools to a more holistic Customer Data and Experience Platform model," said Raviteja Dodda, CEO of MoEngage.

"We are proud that our platform will provide both the unified data foundation and the multichannel engagement engine to help EaseMyTrip achieve its ambitious growth objectives. This partnership is instrumental to their commitment to being a truly data-driven and customer-first organization," he further commented.

According to the company release, with MoEngage as its CDEP, EaseMyTrip will unify customer insights from multiple sources to create a single, 360-degree view of each traveler. This will enable the team to orchestrate highly personalized, cross-channel journeys in real-time. This data-first approach is central to the company's strategy for improving repeat purchases, increasing ancillary revenue, and maximizing overall customer lifetime value.

EaseMyTrip (a publicly listed company at NSE and BSE) is India's one of largest online travel platforms in terms of air ticket bookings, based on the Crisil Report-Assessment of the OTA Industry in India, February 2021.

According to company information, MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform trusted by 1,350+ global consumer brands, including Unilever, Airtel, PNB, The Coca-Cola Company, IndusInd Bank, Titan, Samsung, McAfee, Flipkart, Domino's, The Indian Express, Nestle, OYO, and more. (ANI)

