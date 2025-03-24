New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): EaseMyTrip.com, one of India's premier online travel platforms, has received in-principle Board approval to acquire a 49 per cent stake in Big Charter Pvt Ltd, a prominent player in India's charter aviation sector.

This move marks a significant step for EaseMyTrip into the rapidly expanding charter and non-scheduled aviation market, enabling the company to offer more personalized, premium, and flexible air travel options to a wider customer base, a release said.

Also Read | Cash Recovery at Judge's House Row: Supreme Court Collegium Recommends Repatriation of Justice Yashwant Varma to Allahabad High Court.

The Indian charter aviation industry, currently valued at approximately USD 650.5 million, is projected to grow to USD 1.14 billion by 2033. This growth is fuelled by increasing demand for regional connectivity, corporate travel, and private flying. Globally, the charter aviation sector is experiencing exceptional growth, with projections indicating a market value exceeding USD 33 billion by 2033.

Factors such as rising disposable incomes, an increasing need for privacy and flexibility, and heightened demand from businesses and individuals for time-sensitive travel are driving the shift toward private aviation as a preferred mode of transport.

Also Read | 'Nothing To Worry': Mohanlal Addresses Mammootty's Health Rumours, 'L2 Empuraan' Star Declines To Give Reason for Sabarimala Prayers (Watch Video).

The release said that this strategic proposed acquisition strengthens EaseMyTrip's position as a comprehensive travel provider, enabling the company to capitalize on high-margin segments like charter services and Non-Scheduled Operator Permit (NSOP) operations.

"As corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), and event travelers increasingly turn to chartered flights for convenience and flexibility, EaseMyTrip is well-positioned to meet this demand. By integrating its state-of-the-art technology into Big Charter's existing operations, the company aims to enhance the charter booking and pricing process, significantly improving the customer experience," the release said.

"Furthermore, the acquisition aligns with EaseMyTrip's broader mission to democratize travel, particularly in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, where Big Charter has a solid presence. This will allow EaseMyTrip to expand its footprint in remote regions and improve the accessibility of premium air travel for a wider audience," it added.

The release said that Big Charter Pvt Ltd has established itself as a leader in regional connectivity and NSOP operations, serving a broad range of clients across India.

In FY 2023-24, Big Charter generated INR 128.75 crore (approximately USD 15.5 million) in revenue, with significant growth potential as the demand for regional and charter services continues to rise. With this partnership, both companies aim to unlock new growth opportunities and deliver enhanced services to meet the evolving needs of the Indian aviation market.

Nishant Pitti, Chairman and Founder of EaseMyTrip, expressed his excitement about the acquisition. "This partnership is a crucial step towards making charter air travel more accessible across India. By combining EaseMyTrip's cutting-edge technology with Big Charter's established expertise, we are poised to revolutionize the way air travel is experienced. The integration of their NSOP operations will allow us to cater to a wider range of premium customers, further solidifying our commitment to driving the growth of India's charter aviation market."

Sanjay Mandavia, Director of Big Charter Pvt Ltd, echoed this sentiment. "Partnering with EaseMyTrip marks a transformative moment for us. Leveraging EaseMyTrip's technological expertise and vast customer base will accelerate our growth, expand our reach, and enhance the efficiency of our services. Together, we are positioned to offer a more accessible and seamless travel experience, strengthening our mission to provide affordable, reliable, and high-quality travel options across India," he said.

The release said that with this strategic acquisition, EaseMyTrip is set to become a formidable player in the Indian charter aviation market, offering an expansive suite of travel services that cater to the diverse needs of businesses, individuals, and event travellers.

This move not only positions EaseMyTrip for long-term growth but also contributes to the broader development of the charter aviation sector in India, bringing accessible and flexible air travel options to more people across the country, it said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)