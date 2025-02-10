VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 10: EducationWorld - The Human Development Research Organization (estb.1999) successfully concluded its 12th Early Childhood Education National Conference 2025 and the EducationWorld India Preschool Rankings Awards 2024-25 at the Marriott Hotel & Convention Centre in Hyderabad. The event served as a platform for educators, policymakers, and leaders in early childhood education to engage in discussions aimed at transforming early childhood care and education to prepare future generations.

Also Read | Live Casino: Immersive Gaming in Real Time.

The day-long conference, themed "Transforming Early Childhood Care and Education: Building Foundations for a Future-Ready Generation," featured influential speakers and expert discussions. A keynote address by Siddhant Sachdeva, Co-founder of Rocket Learning, preceded insightful sessions led by notable figures including Dr. Swati Popat Vats and Lina Ashar, focusing on critical aspects of emotional intelligence and the localization of global ECCE practices.

This prestigious gathering celebrated the achievements of top-ranked preschools across over 100 cities in India. Recognizing outstanding contributions to early childhood education, awards were presented to more than 350 preschools, highlighting the growth and importance of this sector in the country.

Also Read | FM Nirmala Sitharaman Likely To Introduce Income Tax Bill This Week, New Bill To Raise Transparency in Tax Laws, Say Experts.

Bhavin Shah, CEO of EducationWorld, emphasized the importance of quality early childhood education, saying, "The importance of early childhood education cannot be overstated. It lays the foundation for lifelong learning and development. By recognizing institutions that are excelling in this field, we encourage others to strive for excellence and ensure that every child has access to quality early education."

Top-Ranked Preschools in India for Academic Year 2024-2025:

1. Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School -- Early Years Campus, Mumbai

1. Healthy Planet TGA Early Years, Wish Town, Noida

2. Kai Early Years, Whitefield, Bengaluru

3. Besant Montessori School, Juhu, Mumbai

4. Swarnim International Preschool, Kolkata

5. CHIREC, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

6. Amity's Caring Preschool -- Amio wn, Gurugram

7. The Magic Years, Vasant Vihar, Delhi

8. Vaels International School, Neelankarai, Chennai

9. DPS Kidzone, Neelbad, Bhopal

10. Teeny Boppers Playschool, Visakhapatnam

Highlighting the achievements of Hyderabad's preschools, the following institutions have excelled in the local rankings for the academic year 2024-2025:

Top-Ranked Preschools in Hyderabad:

1. The Gaudium School (Pre-Primary), Nanakramguda

2. CHIREC, Gachibowli

3. Indus International Primary School, Jubilee Hills

4. The Learning Umbrella Preschool & Day Care, Begumpet

5. NASR Pre-Primary School, Somajiguda

6. Siate Felici, Jubilee Hills

7. Toddlers Cambridge International Early Years Centre, Banjara Hills

8. Toddler's Den, Banjara Hills

9. Kido Amelio International Preschool & Daycare, GAR

10. Jain - Toddlers Early Years Centre, Kondapur

Additionally, Rockwell Preschool in Manikonda and Sproutz School in Shilpa Hills have shared the No. 11 and No. 12 ranks respectively, underscoring the breadth of quality early childhood education in the region.

These rankings reflect a commitment to providing high-quality early education, fostering an environment where children can thrive. EducationWorld looks forward to continuing its advocacy for accessible and excellent early childhood education across India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)