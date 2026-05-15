Google Gmail 5GB Storage Test: New Accounts To Get Limited Free Space Without Phone Number Verification

Google has updated its account storage policy, introducing a significant change that affects how much free space new users receive. The company has moved away from its long-standing offer of a flat 15GB, now requiring a phone number verification to unlock the full quota.

Under the new system, accounts created without a linked phone number are reportedly being restricted to 5GB of cloud storage. This pool of data is shared across Google Photos, Drive, and Gmail, marking a sharp decline from the previous standard that has been in place for several years. Skype To Shut Down on May 5: Microsoft Teams To Take Over As New Platform for Communication; Know How To Switch.

Google Gmail 5GB Storage Test for New Accounts

The shift was first identified during the setup process for new accounts, where users were met with a notification stating their account includes only 5GB of storage. To triple this amount to the standard 15GB, users must provide a mobile number to ensure the benefit is applied only once per individual.

The tech firm has subtly updated its official support documentation to reflect this shift. Previous phrasing that guaranteed 15GB of storage has been amended to state that accounts come with "up to 15 GB" of no-cost cloud space, a change that appears to have been implemented in March 2026.

Reasons Behind Google Gmail 5GB Storage Test Changes

Industry analysts suggest the move is designed to curb system abuse by bots and individuals who create multiple accounts to secure "infinite" free storage. By requiring a phone number, the company can more effectively track unique users and prevent the exploitation of its free resources.

Furthermore, the rising costs of storage hardware and global memory scarcity are believed to be contributing factors. By narrowing the 15GB threshold, the company manages its infrastructure more efficiently while encouraging users to verify their identities or potentially move towards paid subscription tiers.

Impact of Google Gmail 5GB Storage Test on Users

While most users are already required to provide a phone number during sign-up, certain scenarios, such as setting up a device without a SIM card, allowed for skips. This new policy ensures that even those who bypass the initial verification will face a storage penalty until they link a number. Apple iPhone Sales Grow in US Despite Market Decline in Q1 2026, iPhone 17 Outperforms Android Rivals as Samsung Delays Galaxy S26 Launch.

There has been some negative feedback regarding the privacy implications of mandatory phone linking for basic services. However, the company maintains that this measure is necessary to maintain the integrity of its storage distribution and ensure fair access for all genuine users across its ecosystem.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 07:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).