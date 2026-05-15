Today's IPL Match Live: Check Indian Premier League 2026 Schedule for May 15

The 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) continues its high-stakes league stage today, Friday, 15 May, as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. The match carries immense weight for the visiting side, who are currently embroiled in a fierce battle for a top-four playoff position. You Can Follow Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Match Scorecard here.

Scheduled for a 19:30 IST start, Chennai enters the LSG vs CSK IPL 2026 sitting in fifth place, knowing that a victory would temporarily propel them into the qualification spots. Conversely, Lucknow Super Giants, whose playoff hopes have dwindled following elimination, will be playing for pride and the opportunity to act as 'spoilers' in front of their home supporters.

The pitch is expected to be dry, offering early assistance to spinners and slower bowlers. However, the extreme heat currently affecting Northern India, with temperatures expected to be around 33°C at kick-off, will test the physical endurance of both squads.

Today's IPL 2026 Match Details and Timing

While the home side find themselves at the bottom of the table and virtually out of contention, Chennai remain firmly in the hunt for a top-four finish, sitting fifth with 12 points from 11 matches.

The fixture is a reverse of the May 10 meeting at Chepauk, where Chennai secured a five-wicket victory. A repeat performance tonight would propel Ruturaj Gaikwad’s side into the qualification spots, leapfrogging Punjab Kings on net run-rate.

Today's IPL Match

Category Details Match Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings (Match 59) Date & Time Friday, 15 May 2026 | 19:30 IST Venue Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow LSG Captain Rishabh Pant CSK Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad

Where To Watch Today's IPL Matches?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast on the Star Sports Network, with coverage available in multiple regional languages. Digital streaming is accessible exclusively via the JioHotstar app and website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).