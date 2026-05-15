Petrol and diesel prices were increased across India on Friday, May 15, with state-run oil marketing companies revising retail rates by up to INR 3 per litre amid continued volatility in global crude oil markets. The revised prices came into effect immediately and affected all major metro cities.

In Delhi, petrol prices rose by INR 3 to INR 97.77 per litre, while diesel increased to INR 90.67 per litre. The latest revision follows sustained pressure on oil retailers due to rising international energy prices and higher import costs. Petrol, Diesel Price Hike in India is Likely if West Asia War Continues, Says RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

Fuel Price Hike:

Hike in fuel prices; Petrol prices rise from Rs 94.77 to Rs 97.77 per litre, while diesel prices increase from Rs 87.67 to Rs 90.67 per litre pic.twitter.com/sLk3rf6E42 — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2026

Petrol, Diesel Price Hike: Sharpest Increase Recorded in Kolkata

Among the four metro cities, Kolkata recorded the steepest increase in petrol prices. Petrol rates in the city climbed by INR 3.29 to INR 108.74 per litre. Diesel prices there also rose sharply by INR 3.11 to INR 95.13 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol prices increased by INR 3.14 to INR 106.68 per litre, while diesel rates went up to INR 93.14 per litre after a INR 3.11 hike.

Chennai saw petrol prices rise by INR 2.83 to INR 103.67 per litre. Diesel prices in the city increased by INR 2.86 to INR 95.25 per litre. The increase is part of a broader pricing adjustment by fuel retailers as global crude oil prices remain elevated due to geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions. Petrol, Diesel Price Hike: Fuel Prices Increased Nationwide Amid Surge in Global Crude Oil Costs; Check Latest Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Other Major Indian Cities.

Petrol and Diesel Prices in Major Cities

City Petrol Price (INR/Litre) Diesel Price (INR/Litre) Delhi 97.77 90.67 Mumbai 106.68 93.14 Kolkata 108.74 95.13 Chennai 103.67 95.25 Bengaluru* 102.92 89.02

Fuel Inflation Accelerates in April

Recent inflation data showed a sharp increase in wholesale fuel inflation during April. Petrol inflation surged to 32.4% compared with 2.50% in the previous month, while inflation in high-speed diesel rose to 25.19% from 3.62%.

The increase was driven by higher prices of crude petroleum, natural gas, LPG, petrol and diesel, adding to cost pressures across sectors dependent on fuel and transportation.

Oil Marketing Companies Face Growing Losses

Public sector oil marketing companies are also facing mounting financial strain as retail fuel prices struggled to keep pace with rising international crude prices over recent months.

According to industry estimates cited by Bloomberg News, state-run refiners have been losing nearly INR 10 billion per day on fuel sales. Companies reportedly absorbed a significant portion of higher import costs to limit the burden on consumers and contain inflationary pressures. The losses are said to have widened in April and May after refiners exhausted lower-cost inventories accumulated earlier in the year.

Global Supply Concerns Add Pressure

India, the world’s third-largest oil consumer, remains vulnerable to disruptions in global energy supplies, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route for crude oil exports.

Ongoing tensions in West Asia, along with rising freight and logistics costs, have further increased pressure on fuel retailers and industries dependent on petroleum products.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 07:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).