Hantavirus May Remain in Human Semen for up to 6 Years and Cause Transmission Risk: Study

A peer-reviewed study has found that the Andes strain of hantavirus may remain in human semen for up to six years after infection, raising concerns about the possibility of s*xual transmission long after recovery. Researchers said the findings could influence future public health guidance for male survivors of the virus.

The study, conducted at Spiez Laboratory and published in the journal Viruses, examined a 55-year-old Swiss man who contracted the Andes strain of hantavirus during travel in South America. Scientists found traces of the virus in the man’s semen 71 months after infection, despite no detectable virus remaining in his blood, urine or respiratory tract.

Hantavirus May Remain in Human Semen for up to 6 Years

Researchers said the findings suggest hantavirus may persist in the testes, which can act as a “reservoir” for certain infectious diseases. The immune system’s limited access to reproductive tissue may allow viruses to survive there for extended periods.

The study concluded that the Andes virus has the “potential for s*xual transmission,” although no confirmed cases of such transmission have been documented to date. Scientists compared the findings with other viruses, including Ebola and Zika virus disease, both of which are known to persist in semen after recovery.

Comparisons Drawn With Ebola Protocols

Health analysts said the findings could lead to recommendations for extended safe-s*x guidance for male hantavirus patients, similar to protocols developed for Ebola survivors.

Airfinity, a global health analytics company, said male patients should receive guidance extending beyond the standard 42-day quarantine period currently associated with hantavirus monitoring.

Current World Health Organization guidelines for Ebola survivors recommend regular semen testing every three months until two consecutive negative test results are obtained. Survivors are also advised to abstain from se*x or use condoms consistently until cleared.

Public health guidance also recommends proper hygiene measures after any contact with semen, including after masturbation.

UK Authorities Monitoring Potential Cases

The findings have drawn additional attention following hantavirus-linked monitoring efforts connected to passengers from the MV Hondius cruise ship. British authorities are currently monitoring confirmed cases and asymptomatic contacts linked to the vessel.

The UK Health Security Agency said it continues to review emerging scientific evidence and would provide confirmed cases and contacts with updated public health advice where necessary. Officials did not indicate whether current guidance on s*xual transmission risk would change following the study.

Background on Hantavirus

Hantaviruses are a group of viruses primarily spread to humans through contact with infected rodents, particularly through urine, droppings or saliva. The Andes strain, found mainly in South America, is one of the few hantaviruses previously associated with person-to-person transmission through close contact.

Researchers noted that the testes are known to act as a “safe harbour” for at least 27 infectious diseases, allowing some pathogens to persist even after patients appear fully recovered. The latest findings add to growing scientific interest in how viruses can remain hidden in immune-protected areas of the body and potentially contribute to delayed transmission risks years after infection.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 07:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).