Manesar (Haryana) [India], April 18 (ANI): Minister for Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday that guidelines for the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme are almost ready and will be released in a few days. Addressing a press conference in Manesar, he said a portal will also be launched soon for applications to be made under the components manufacturing scheme.

The Union Cabinet approved the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme in March this year, with a funding of Rs 22,919 crore, to make India self-reliant in the electronics supply chain.

With various government initiatives, the electronics manufacturing sector has experienced remarkable growth over the last decade. India's electronics manufacturing capability has increased since the launch of the Make in India initiative, the minister said at the press conference. India's electronics production has increased fivefold over the past decade to exceed Rs 11 lakh crore.

Exports worth Rs 3.25 crore of electronics have been realised over the past decade, rising sixfold.

The electronics manufacturing ecosystem has employed 25 lakh individuals, the minister said.

The minister said that a large talent pool and respect for intellectual property rights are working in India's favour.

"The happiest part about the electronics manufacturing is that this ecosystem is gradually becoming mature. Design capabilities are improving," Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

Regarding the AI server manufacturing capabilities of India, the minister pointed out that VVDN Technologies has shipped out 6,000 such servers so far.

"Make in India initiative has taken a real shape now," he supplemented, talking from VVDN Technologies' facility in Manesar.

He added that India is not only manufacturing electronics but also the tools the engineers need to produce those items.

"Machines which make the machines are also now made in India, which is a very very significant point. It was unimaginable until a decade ago," he said. (ANI)

