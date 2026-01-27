Emerald Tyre - An Indian Tyre Manufacturer Plans To Acquire 65% Stake In A South African Tyre Company To Expand Its Volumes In US Market

PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 27: "Emerald Tyre Manufacturers Limited (NSE: ETML | INE0RHD01013) is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of Off-Highway Tyres, has taken a decisive step in its international growth journey by acquiring a 65% controlling stake in SA Rubber Engineering Pty. Ltd., South Africa.

Also Read | 'The 50': Lovekesh Kataria Becomes FIRST Contestant To Get Evicted From Reality Show After Arena Task? Here's What We Know.

The proposed acquisition approved by ETML's Board of Directors on 22 January 2026, involves an investment of up to ₹14 crore, through a combination of cash and non-cash consideration. Upon completion, SA Rubber Engineering will operate as a subsidiary of ETML, with the proposed acquisition expected to close within 6-8 months.

WHY THIS MOVE MATTERS

Also Read | Rishikesh: Rafting Guides Rescue Drowning Tourist From Ganga River in Uttarakhand, Save Life by Giving CPR (Watch Video).

A Strategic Geography with Global Reach

* Anchors the Company's expansion across high-growth African industrial and mining tyre segments* Serves as Emerald Tyre's export launchpad for the US Market.

Built on Structural Advantages

* Deep industrial & mining ecosystem* Efficient logistics and port infrastructure* Seamless access to global trade corridors* Positive & growing economic climate.

These strengths create a natural base for scalable international operations.

SA Rubber Engineering Contribution

* Established regional distribution network* Proven expertise in industrial, mining, rebuilt tyre solutions and poly wheels* Immediate operational readiness for overseas scale-up

Business Snapshot

* Ready manufacturing Base.* Customer Base: Multiple industrial end-use segments* Role Post-Acquisition: Core driver of ETML's Africa and export strategy

Commenting on the strategic proposed acquisition & international expansion, Mr. Chandhrasekharan Thirupathi Venkatachalam, Chairman & Managing Director of Emerald Tyre Manufacturers Limited said, "Our approach to growth has always been measured and purposeful. This proposed acquisition is a natural extension of Emerald Tyre's capabilities into international markets. South Africa provides a strong base to engage with Africa and serve global customers, including US in a disciplined manner.

We view this investment as a long-term commitment focused on operational alignment & scale. The transaction is structured with strong governance, arm's length execution, and financial discipline, allowing flexibility while remaining focused on creating sustainable value and staying true to the principles that have guided our growth."

ABOUT EMERALD TYRE MANUFACTURERS LIMITED

Emerald Tyre Manufacturers Limited (Emerald Tyre, the Company), incorporated in 2002, is one of the leading manufacturers and exporters of Off-Highway and Industrial Tyres, headquartered in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Company is engaged in the Business of Manufacturing, Supplying and Services for a comprehensive range of tyres for material handling applications like forklifts, skid loaders, ground support equipment of Airports, Port trailers, agri implements, lawn and garden mowers, mining equipment, aerial work platform trucks, backhoe loaders etc.

The Company offers a comprehensive product portfolio including solid resilient tyres, press-on bands, industrial pneumatic tyres, wheel rims, steel bands, and fitment solutions, and is widely recognized for its technological innovation, product durability, and eco-friendly solutions supported by strong in-house R&D and mould design capabilities. The Company operates through a modern integrated manufacturing facility located in the SIPCOT Industrial Estate, Gummidipoondi, Tiruvallur District, Tamil Nadu designed to serve both domestic and international markets.

With a strong global presence and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Belgium and the UAE, Emerald Tyre is recognized as a preferred OEM supplier and a trusted export partner. Over the past two decades, Emerald Tyre has built a reputation for quality, reliability, and customer focus, positioning itself as one of the most respected brands in the Off-Highway tyre segment under the name "GRECKSTER."

Disclaimer:

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)