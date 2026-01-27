Rishikesh, January 27: A tourist’s life was saved on Tuesday when rafting guides in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, pulled him from the Ganga river and performed CPR on the riverbank, officials and local media said. The intervention came after the man appeared to struggle in the fast-flowing current near Neem Beach, highlighting both the dangers of river recreation and the importance of prompt rescue response.

The incident occurred when the tourist was swept into deeper water while near a rafting launch point. Guides on a nearby raft noticed the distress and threw a rescue rope, pulling him from the river’s current. Shortly after bringing him ashore, one of the guides administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), restoring the man’s breathing before emergency services arrived. Indian Navy Patrol Boat Rescues Woman From Drowning in Hooghly River Near Kolkata, Hands Her Over to River Traffic Police (See Pics).

Rafting Guides Rescue Drowning Tourist From Ganga River in Rishikesh

Local reports say a video of the rescue has circulated on social media, showing guides working quickly to save the tourist’s life.

