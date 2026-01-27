Just days before its official television premiere, the high-stakes reality show The 50 has reportedly seen its first major casualty. Sources close to the production indicate that popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Lovekesh Kataria has been eliminated from the competition following a defeat in the show’s debut Arena task. ‘The 50’: Farah Khan to NOT Host JioHotstar’s Upcoming Reality Show Amid Promo Speculations? Here’s What We Know.

Lovekesh Kataria Eliminated From ‘The 50’?

The competition reportedly began immediately upon the arrival of the 50 celebrity contestants at the show's custom-built palace set. The participants were divided into 10 teams of five, each led by a designated captain. The initial phase of the game culminated in an "Arena task" a central mechanic of the show where players must compete in physical or mental challenges to secure their safety.

Kataria vs Dalal Face-Off

Reports suggest that Kataria’s exit came after a direct physical challenge against fellow contestant and social media personality Rajat Dalal. Despite Kataria’s significant fan following and previous experience in survival-style reality TV, he was unable to secure a victory in the match.

Lovekesh Kataria Evicted From ‘The 50’ on Day 1

Under the show's "brutal" format, losing an Arena task can lead to immediate nomination or eviction. While the official broadcast will not confirm the exit for several days, social media leaks from the set have widely identified Kataria as the first to depart the competition. The 50 Reality Show: Premiere Date, Format, Host, Confirmed Contestants and Where To Watch the New Celebrity Series - Details Inside.

‘The 50’ Format

Based on the international French format Les Cinquante, the Indian adaptation is being hailed as a strategic survival game. The show features a mysterious masked figure known as "The Lion" who dictates the rules, which can change at any moment, while Farah Khan is expected to oversee the proceedings.

Unlike traditional reality shows, this format focuses on rapid-fire eliminations where 50 contestants are thinned out over just 50 days. The game relies heavily on the "Arena" trials and social politics, as safe players often hold the power to vote on whether their losing peers stay or leave the competition. ‘The 50’ List of Contestants.

Watch the Latest Promo of ‘The 50’

‘The 50’ Premiere Details

Fans of Kataria have expressed surprise at the news, given his reputation as a strong competitor in past formats. However, viewers will have to wait until the show premieres on February 1, 2026, to see the exact circumstances of the task and whether any twists might offer a path back into the game. The series is scheduled to air on Colors TV and stream via JioHotstar.

