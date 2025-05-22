PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 22: At the helm of this creative vision is Thomas Abraham, a designer celebrated for harmonizing tradition with innovation. While already an established name in Indian fashion, his international showcases have further elevated his global stature. As the founder of IDeA World College in Bangalore, Abraham also nurtures the next generation of designers through a curriculum centered on sustainability, inclusivity, and creative reinvention.

Thomas Abraham for IDeA Design House has unveiled a couture line that's captivating the international fashion scene--Enigmatic Elegance. Rooted in cultural heritage and elevated by a modern aesthetic, the collection features fluid silhouettes, delicate detailing, and a color story that speaks to both strength and serenity. Among its most striking recent appearances was on Jyothsana Venkatesh, WBFF Pro champion and Indian fashion and fitness icon, who wore one of the collection's standout pieces--bringing elegance and power to the forefront in a way that perfectly embodied the line's spirit.

The collection first caught global attention following its critically acclaimed showcase at Paris Fashion Week, where it was praised for its seamless fusion of couture finesse and cultural soul. That momentum carried onto the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, where Miss Universe Bahrain Lujane Yacoub and international supermodel Anna Bubloba appeared in custom Enigmatic Elegance creations. Their looks, like Venkatesh's, reflected the collection's core message: modern femininity rooted in identity and grace.

From Paris to Cannes--and now worn by celebrated figures like Jyothsana Venkatesh--Enigmatic Elegance is not just a collection. It's a movement redefining what modern couture can be on the global stage.

